Huge 7.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of the Philippines

The southern Philippines was rocked Monday morning by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also triggered concerns about a possible tsunami in the region.

Screenshot of the U.S. Geological Survey website showing the location of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Philippines on Monday, June 8, 2026. The quake, which happened around 7:37 a.m., was centered about 15 miles west-southwest of Burias, in the Mindanao region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center cautioned that a tsunami was possible in the Philippines and Malaysia. The southern Philippines was rocked Monday morning by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also triggered concerns about a possible tsunami in the region. The earthquake struck around 7:37 a.m. and shook the Mindanao region of the country.

The U.S. Geological Survey it was centered off the coast of the archipelago nation, a little more than 15 miles west-southwest of Burias, and was about 22 miles deep. What's next: The earthquake led the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to caution that tsunami waves were possible in the Philippines and Malaysia.

Sitting on the "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean, the Philippines is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries and frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Additionally, it is hit by approximately 20 typhoons and tropical storms a year. Information for this article was taken from the U.S. Geological Survey and The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando.





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