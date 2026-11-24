The Korean skincare brand Hudson Williams famously used in his GRWM video is now on major sale for Black Friday.

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All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s that time of year again and I’m prepared to go all in on a plethora of beauty deals. While I know there’s aand it’s hard to know where to start, consider this your jumping off point—especially if you’re a dedicatedlike I am.

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While there are a ton of good Amazon beauty deals, I’m specifically eying Korean brand SKIN1004. One of the best things about this brand is that it’s already pretty affordable, but to add an extra dose of joy to the mix this holiday shopping season, it’s got some sweeter-than-sweet deals on both The brand is currently offering up to 50% off select products on Amazon through November 30 and up to 70% off on its website as late as December 6This Dermatologist- & Celebrity-Approved Sunscreen Brand Just Launched a Sitewide Black Friday Salestar Hudson Williams and I have a love for the brand in common.

His entire SKIN1004 routine is also up for grabs at a lower price. For all the best deals the brand has to offer, take a look below. If Korean beauty is known for anything, it would be its elegantly formulated sunscreens. I’ve tried many in my career as a beauty editor and SKIN1004’s takes the cake.

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It’s silky, hydrating and light on the skin, but most importantly, is noncomedogenic and won’t cause breakouts. Honestly, this formula just feels like a moisturizer and if you have oilier skin, you could probably get away with skipping a separate moisturizer altogether when using this during the day. I also am a huge fan because it’s a chemical formula that doesn’t leave a crazy whitecast on darker skin tones.

While this SPF is already pretty affordable, you can snag it for just $13 this Black Friday.has proved it’s here to stay in the world of beauty, especially when it comes to Korean formulations. SKIN1004’s PDRN-rich cream helps to soothe redness, deeply hydrate and protect against environmental aggressors. With the addition of cenetella asiatic extract, madecassoside, panthenol, ceramides and allantoin, it’s your skin’s winter BFF—especially if you’re dealing with dehydration or a damaged barrier.

If your skin can’t hang with harsher actives like salicylic acid, this gentler 10% azelaic serum is the perfect alternative. It helps to clear breakouts, calm redness and even helps hyperpigmentation all in one. Additional brightening ingredient licorice root helps give you that K-beauty glow while hyaluronic acid plumps and hydrates the skin. With a 4.6/5 star rating on Amazon, it’s a customer favorite—snatch it up while it’s only $14..

While even I, a beauty writer, found his laundry list of favorites overwhelming, there were a few standouts from Skin1004 that Williams and I share a love for. One of them is this cleanser. This rich, creamy foaming cleanser is packed with mineral salts, kaolin, and papain that basically act like magnets for pore-clogging debris, leaving your pores snatched almost instantly. The sale price of $11 is a can’t-miss.

To say I love a milky toner would be an understatement. I credit this type of product as one of the major contributors to healing my skin barrier. While I have several favorites, this one is an absolute standout. While it has a richer milky texture, it’s so lightweight and gives you that dewy, glass skin glow we all crave.

It contains peptides, hyaluronic acid and centella to instantly plump the skin with hydration. It also contains a super gentle PHA exfoliant to help refine texture. I’m taking the $11 price tag as an opportunity to stock up. Double-cleansing in the evening has worked wonders for my normally congested skin.

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Not only is this simple six-oil blend great for removing makeup, it also lifts away blackheads so quick and easy. It’s also really hydrating on the skin, but doesn’t leave a greasiness or film after washing it off.that it’s the perfect deeper clean for your pores when you’re feeling extra congested. Conveniently, it comes in stick form so you can apply it directly to your face—no mess. While it’s normally around $20 on Amazon, for Black Friday, it’s only $12.

Centella asiatica is often a star ingredient in K-beauty formulas because of its soothing and redness-relieving properties. This ampoule is filled to the brim with it and happens to be just $14 on Amazon right now. While Williams likes to use this ultra-calming ampoule as a moisturizer, it’s the perfect step to use before a thicker moisturizer for dry, sensitive, or barrier-damaged skin this season.

If you’ve had trouble managing irritated, breakout-prone skin this season, look no further than SKIN1004’s Tea-Trica SOS Relief collection. Tea tree extract and centella asiatic help calm irritation and gently refine the look of blemishes or uneven tone. Now, you can snag the entire collection for 50% off. This set contains a complete skincare routine: the Tea-Trica BHA Foam, Purifying Toner, Relief Ampoule, Spot Cream and B5 Cream for just $50 on SKIN1004’s site.

If you’re one of those “I’ll have what he’s having” type of folks, You can bagof Williams’s favorites from the brand for 60% off. This set includes the Light Cleansing Oil, Poremizing Deep Cleansing Foam, Poremizing Quick Clay Stick Mask, Hylau-Teca Glass Skin Milk, PDRN 1.5 Cream, Poremizing Fresh Ampoule and Poremizing Glow Wrapping Mask for cushiony, hydrated skin with less visible pores.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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