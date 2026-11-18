The 'Heated Rivalry' breakout has had a whirlwind year, and his groomer has been along for the ride the entire time: 'We're like family now.'

Hudson Williams with groomer Aika Flores photographed by Jake Chessum on Oct. 30 at PMC Studios in New York City. Styling by Anastasia Walker. On Williams: Tom Ford sweater, scarf, pants; Bulgari jewelry.

On Flores: Viviano shirt, pants, tee; Flores’ jewelry; Public School hat. , had been out for just over a week, but the show was already catching fire on social media and at workplace water coolers. The pair met when Flores was hired by her close friend to do grooming for a cover shoot with“ Henry was telling me, ‘It’s this show that’s on the second episode. I think it’s going to get big.

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People are already talking about it. He’s hot,’” Flores tells'Heated Rivalry' Star Connor Storrie, 'Obsession' Ingenue Inde Navarette and 'Backrooms' Filmmaker Kane Parsons Set as BAFTA U.S. Breakouts Flash forward 11 months, and she and Williams are sprawled out on a couch in the green room of THR’s New York photo studio. It’s a rare break in filming for Williams, who’s knee deep in filming the second season of.

As predicted, the show blew up, became a cultural phenomenon and launched the 25-year-old Canadian actor into an overnight sensation and a certified heartthrob. It didn’t take long for Williams’ authentic appreciation for skincare to land him a brand ambassadorship with his favorite Korean skincare company Skin 1004.

But Williams has had virtually no time over the last year between returning to the hockey romance series, his latest show AMC+’sand a slew of other roles he’s booked in the wake of his breakout. It’s been intense. And Flores has been by his side the entire time.

“The vibes were so good,” says Williams of their first meeting. “I was so tired that day, but we were already getting into our early lives, where we grew up. ” That one-day booking for a U.S. press day turned into jetsetting around the world together this past year for media appearances and red carpets.

“ wanted to see first if we got along, and then they booked while we were doing the shoot,” Flores says. “She was grounding, chill, funny,” says Williams. “Sometimes over-talkative people are just a little bit much in the morning, especially when always late nights. Those people that always have energy.

I’m like, whoa, whoa, whoa. ”Flores reminds Williams that he’s pretty high energy — except when he’s in her chair getting ready.

“Quiet time,” he says. This is in high contrast to only minutes earlier, when the pair were joking around shooting video content: Williams taking a stab at being the one to pamper Flores for a change, Flores attempting to get the actor ready as he jumped out of the chair and dodge her hands. The horseplay on set might have one assume that they are close friends.

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“We’re like family now,” Flores says. Williams describes how he’s become “Uncle Hudson” to Flores’ son.

“He made me brush his teeth,” he says, fondly. Uncle Hudson has been known to prep for bedtime stories with the same dedication he applies to scenes, using voices for the characters, something Flores jokes that she and her wife don’t even do.

“I was sort of nervous, I had to play Santa,” Williams says. “I was like, ‘I hope he’s not judging me. ’”finished airing around Christmas 2025, his schedule exploded with late-night tapings, Golden Globes presenting, Olympic torch-bearing, Milan runway walking and more life-changing experiences. Through it all, Flores, along with his CAA branding agent Leilani Houston and stylist Anastasia Walker, have been by his side.

“It’s been great because honestly. We call our group chats the quad squad,” Williams says.

“Yesterday we hung out until 3 a.m., after a day where we were up in the morning, and it was a 12-hour shooting day because we just love each other so much,” Williams adds. “We all take care of each other. It’s kind of like a maternal energy towards everyone. It feels like we’re sisters braiding each other’s hair or something — with alcohol.

” Williams leans on the quad when online commentary gets intense.

“A lot of times social media is just inherently mean, and so everyone gets shot at online,” he continues. “We always have each other, and there’s a feeling that since we’re always aligned and we always have this group that we will always be together. ” Flores says they often laugh the hate off because it’s the only way to go about it.

“It’s outrageous, so it’s so funny,” Williams says. “It’s like speculation or they make it up,” adds Flores. “When we come across it, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, did you know that I got shot yesterday? Did you know that I’m actually really problematic, I guess?

’ We just laugh because it’s so stupid,” she continues.

“That’s what’s nice, is having each other,” adds Williams. On Williams: Tom Ford sweater, scarf, pants, shoes; Bulgari jewelry. On Flores: Viviano shirt, pants, tee, shoes; Flores’ jewelry; Public School hat. Even as Williams signature heartthrob hair has been a hit online, plenty of people have speculated that Flores is somehow forcing Williams into looks he doesn’t want.

“I want my hair to be the same,” the actor clarifies. “It’s how he likes it, and I just elevate it, and then we bounce off ideas,” Flores adds. The pair also like to take risks, his daring Met Gala look of exaggerated cat eyes and sculpted wet hair landing on many best-of lists.

“She popped off with the Met,” says Williams. “We like to have fun, and not take anything too serious. just try things, be bold. ”is taking up much of his time lately, rejoining his co-star Connor Storrie to film the show’s highly anticipated next season in Toronto.

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“It’s going good, but it’s sad,” Williams says, referencing the material they’ll be tackling in the next season. It’s based on author Rachel Reid’s follow-upThere’s not much Williams can say about what they’re getting up to on the set, but he did note that the return made him a little nervous.

“Leading up to , I was getting kind of scared of how it’d feel, but it’s the same crew. Jacob does a really good job of making it feel just as small and intimate,” he says.

“Even the joining cast, they immediately picked up on the vibe and were so sweet. We’re all supportive of each other. It’s just a really fun time. Still feels tiny, just crazy,” adds Williams.

“It’s just a bigger family now. ”Issue, Williams and Flores talked about “evil” hair, that time he got scolded by a security guard for lighting a smoke on the streets of Milan, and why in times of exhaustion, Williams likes to “take a nap on Aika. ”It was so collaborative between me and Anastasia that for, I feel like months, we were planning it. As soon as got invited, we were .

We knew from the beginning we weren’t going to do a black suit. That’s just not his personality, of our personalities. We like to have fun, and not take anything too serious. just try to take risks and try things, be bold. That was my favorite too, as far as fun and getting the whole team to be working together so cohesively.

I do like how nice I looked at the Oscars. As far as my face and hair. It’s one of my favorites just because my hair was wet looking. My skin was great.

You elevated my skin. I liked the hair you did when I was going to the Armani show. I wasn’t even trying to smoke that in the street, but I was like, “Will I have time to smoke it there? ” I think it was Lei Lei, who was like, “I don’t think you have time.

” So I asked, “Should I just smoke it while I’m walking? ” But I felt like with the suit, how we worked with Armani to make that.

Then how you worked with my hair, I thought that was cool. My favorite thing is — we just did a shoot yesterday for something I can’t say — but I got really tired in the middle of the shoot. It was a long shoot, and I had to do a bunch of stuff. I just took a nap on Aika, and that’s always fun.

Whenever I have these big moments, I can just literally grab onto her and fall asleep. We’re always giggling and laughing and not taking it too seriously, which is fun. I feel like we always find something to laugh at. The vibes never go left.

I feel like we’re very respectful of each other’s moods. My favorite, and I think this goes to just you being a person, is he can’t remember months or dates or anything that happened. But as soon as he sits in the chair, he remembers our last conversation, what we talked about last time. Obviously, we don’t really do small talk anymore, but we can appreciate silence together.

We can just chill together. I don’t feel like I’m performing when I’m working with you. My hair is going to change for parts, so there’s definitely other styles I want to try. For one of these roles, I want to cut it into a crop sort of fringey thing, for a future part.

I have another thing that I might do where I’d have long ass hair, and if I had it, if it was real long hair, not a wig, learning how to style that would be fun. I’ve been putting barrettes . When I wear a hat, sometimes my hair wings out and sticks out like crazy, so I have little chrome heart and star barrettes. I put my little star clips in my hair.

The ones for meant for five-year-old girls. I think men should get on the barrettes because they’re so cute. F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026: Celebrity Sightings, the Biggest Parties and Where to Watch, Stay, Shop and Dine The Hollywood Reporter