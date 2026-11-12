Huddersfield University Man Arrested After Seven Women Assaulted

A 29-year-old man faces custody after a 30-minute spree at Huddersfield University targeted seven women with sexual assault. Police confirm ongoing investigation and university support for affected students and staff during this critical incident.

A twenty-nine-year-old man remains in police custody following a severe criminal incident on the campus of Huddersfield University, where seven women were subjected to sexual assault during a concentrated thirty-minute period. West Yorkshire Police launched a comprehensive investigation immediately after campus security raised the alarm, responding to multiple reports of a single suspect approaching and physically assaulting female individuals in rapid succession. The disturbing events occurred between six p.m. and six thirty p.m. on Tuesday, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from law enforcement authorities and university safety personnel to secure the area and assist the victims.

Critical Details of the Campus Assault Incident

The sequence of crimes unfolded with alarming speed during the early evening hours on Tuesday, requiring urgent intervention from West Yorkshire Police officers who were dispatched to the Huddersfield University grounds. The suspect targeted multiple victims within a narrow thirty-minute window, approaching them individually and committing acts of sexual touching that left the victims traumatized but physically able to escape. Each of the seven women successfully managed to get away from the suspect after he grabbed them, preventing further physical escalation during the immediate attacks. Campus security personnel noticed the pattern of incidents and immediately dialed nine hundred and ninety-nine to alert emergency services, ensuring that officers could arrive on scene to begin the critical investigative process.

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Suspect Arrest and Custody Status Update

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the twenty-nine-year-old male suspect was arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently being held in police custody for questioning. The arrest came after detectives reviewed reports from the seven victims and cross-referenced security footage and witness accounts to establish a clear timeline of the events. The suspect faces serious criminal charges related to the multiple assaults, and authorities have emphasized that the investigation remains active as they gather further evidence to support the prosecution. Police sources indicate that the suspect is being interviewed regarding the specific details of each encounter, with investigators working diligently to ensure all legal procedures are followed accurately.

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Official Statements from Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley of West Yorkshire Police issued a public statement acknowledging the profound distress and concern this incident has caused within the university community and the broader Huddersfield area. She confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing into these offences, with detectives continuing to work closely with university partners to provide reassurance to students and staff who may be shaken by the events. The police force remains fully committed to supporting the victims throughout the legal process and safeguarding those who live, study, and work in the Huddersfield region. Detective Inspector Bradley emphasized that the force takes such incidents extremely seriously and will utilize all available resources to bring those responsible to justice and prevent future occurrences on campus.

University Support Measures and Next Steps

Huddersfield University has entered into close contact with West Yorkshire Police to coordinate the immediate support services for the seven affected women and the wider student population. The institution is providing counseling and welfare assistance to those traumatized by the assaults, ensuring that victims have access to professional mental health resources during this difficult time. Security protocols on campus are being reviewed in light of the incident, with authorities and university officials collaborating to enhance safety measures for students and staff. The next steps involve the continued police investigation, potential court proceedings for the suspect, and ongoing dialogue between the university administration and student representatives to address safety concerns and implement necessary preventative measures for the future.