Huda Beauty Launches Highly Anticipated Easy Bake Intense Perfume

Huda Beauty has released the Easy Bake Intense Eau De Parfum, a gourmand fragrance inspired by the brand's iconic Easy Bake Loose Powder. The perfume features notes of wild cherry, white florals, cinnamon bark, caramel milk, and vanilla bourbon, promising long-lasting, all-day scent. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, praising its sweet, warm, and sophisticated profile.

Huda Beauty , the iconic makeup brand renowned for its viral products, has launched a highly-anticipated new fragrance that is already creating a significant stir in the beauty community.

The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Intense Eau De Parfum transforms the beloved, signature scent of the brand's cult-favorite Easy Bake Loose Powder into a full perfume experience. This gourmand fragrance has been described by early users as potentially the best scent ever tried, celebrated for its rich, sweet, and utterly addictive trail designed for all-day wear on the skin.

The scent profile opens with juicy wild cherry, which deepens into a heart of sexy white florals layered with warm, spiced cinnamon bark and creamy caramel milk. It then melts into a rich, addictive vanilla bourbon base that lingers long after application. Inspired directly by the unmistakable aroma of the Easy Bake Loose Powder that many encounter during makeup application, this perfume captures that desirable scent in a luxurious format.

Founder Huda Kattan expressed her vision for the fragrance, stating she wanted it to feel rich, sexy, and intense, embodying the idea that when it's truly you, it's never too much. The development process was exhaustive, with over 100 iterations in collaboration with renowned principal perfumer Hamid Merati-Kashani to perfect every detail, from the individual notes to the long-lasting, addictive trail.

The brand describes the scent as 'rich, sexy and unapologetically intense,' positioning it as the final step in a glam routine. Early consumer trial data supports the hype, with 99 percent of users agreeing it leaves a noticeable, all-day scent trail and 92 percent saying they received compliments while wearing it. Reviewers consistently praise its longevity, with one noting they could still smell it on their clothes hours later and kept getting compliments.

Another reviewer called it 'sweet vanilla heaven,' highlighting its warm, cozy, dessert-like vibes and describing it as a 'hug in perfume form.

' The fragrance is particularly recommended for those who love soft, sugary scents. The reaction online has been overwhelmingly positive, with fragrance lovers calling it one of the most exciting gourmand launches of the year. Many shoppers express a desire to purchase it purely for the nostalgic connection to the Easy Bake powder scent, while others are captivated by its sophisticated blend of creamy, warm notes that create a cozy yet luxurious aura.

The Easy Bake Intense Eau De Parfum successfully translates an iconic makeup bag essential into a memorable and long-lasting fragrance experience, quickly becoming a coveted item for fans of gourmand perfumes





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