The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has frozen LAHSA's federal program participation following revelations of financial mismanagement and fraud involVing former leadership.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has taken the drastic measure of immediately halting the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's ability to participate in various federal programs. this decision comes as the departments inspector general launches a comprehensive investigation into allegations of systemic wrongdoing and financial misconduct within the agency and its top leadership.

Through a formal letter addressed to LAHSA Board Chair Wendy Greuel and CEO Gita O'Neill, the federal government signaled a zero-tolerance policy toward the mishandling of public resources. Since 2021, the agency had been a primary recipient of federal support, receiving nearly one billion dollars in funding aimed at mitigating the crisis of homelessness in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country.

HUD has asserted that suspending participation is not merely a punitive action but a necessary step to ensure that federal resources are utilized effectively and ethically. The catalyst for this federal intervention is deeply rooted in a scandal involving the former chief executive of LAHSA, Va Lecia Adams Kellum. After stepping down from her position last year, investigators uncovered evidence that Kellum had misappropriated approximately 2.1 million dollars in federal funds.

Specifically, these funds were directed toward a nonprofit organization that employed her husband, creating a blatant conflict of interest and suggesting a pattern of self-dealing. HUD officials have characterized this as a wanton mismanagement of public funds, arguing that it's impossible to justify the continued transfer of billions of taxpayer dollars to an organization under investigation for obvious fraud.

The federal agency emphAsized that such administrative failures actively hinder the mission of reducing homelessness by diverting critical funds away from the people who need them most. The federal crackdown aligns with a growing trend of local government officials distancing themselves from LAHSA. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has already taken the significant step of withdrawing its financial support for the agency.

This decision followed a series of audits that revealed a startling lack of transparency in LAHSAs accounting practices. Simultaneously, the Metropolis of Los Angeles is reportedly considering similar measures,reflecting a widespread loss of confidence in the agencies ability to manage its mandate. The disconnect between the amount of funding received and the actual outcomes on the street has become a focal point of criticism.

Despite the influx of nearly a billion dollars, the number of people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County remains staggeringly high,with estimates exceeding 72,000 individuals. From a policy perspective, this relocate is part of a larger effort to increase oversight and accountability regarding how homelessness spending is managed across the United States.

Andrew Ferguson, the chairman of the White Home Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, has described the situation in Los Angeles as unconscionable, noting that billions of taxpayer dollars intended for the nations most vulnerable populations were effectively wasted. Critics and officials alike have pointed out a frustrating cycle where hundreds of millions of dollars were funneled into LAHSA year after year with just about no accountability, while the actual number of people living on the streets continued to skyrocket.

The prevailing sentiment among federal and local oversight bodies is that taxpayers can no longer be expected to bankroll an organization that prioritizes its own internal interests over the survival and stability of the citizens it was created to serve. While LAHSA has attempted to highlight some positive trends, such as reports that countywide homelessness declined for a second consecutive year in 2025, these statistics have failed to offset the gravity of the financial scandals.

The suspension of federal programs serves as a warning to other municipal agencies regarding the necessity of rigorous auditing and ethical leadership. As the inspector general continues the investigation, the future of LAHSA remains uncertain, with the possibility of a complete restructuring or replacement of the agency to restore public trust and ensure that federal and local funds are used for their intended purpose: providing housing and support to the homeless population





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