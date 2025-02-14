HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' Under Trump Executive Order

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announces the formation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force aimed at reducing agency spending and eliminating waste. The initiative aligns with President Trump's executive order and follows Elon Musk's DOGE committee's scrutiny of federal agencies, leading to the cancellation of millions of dollars in contracts and grants.

Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) Secretary Scott Turner announced the launch of a Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) task force on Thursday, aiming to eliminate waste within the agency. Turner unveiled the task force in a video posted to X, stating, 'We will be very detailed and deliberate about every dollar spent in serving tribal, rural and urban communities across America.

' The press release issued by HUD explains that the task force will scrutinize how the agency allocates American taxpayer dollars and identify ways to maximize its budget. Comprised of HUD employees, the task force will meet regularly to report findings and suggestions to Turner. This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order, 'Establishing and Implementing the President's 'Department of Government Efficiency,'' which mandates the creation of a DOGE team within each federal agency. Turner emphasized in the video, 'With President Trump's leadership, business as usual, the status quo is no longer the posture that we will take. And with the help of DOGE, we will identify and eliminate all waste, fraud and abuse.'The announcement coincides with Musk's DOGE ramping up scrutiny of federal agencies. This week, Musk's DOGE committee highlighted the cancellation of millions of dollars worth of federal contracts and grants, many of which focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts. On Thursday, HUD canceled grants for four 'Equity Assistance Centers,' totaling $33 million. At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Musk suggested that mere spending reductions might not suffice for certain agencies. He stated, “I think we do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind. It’s kind of like leaving a weed. If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder.” Democratic lawmakers have voiced concerns regarding DOGE's actions, particularly regarding Musk's status as an unelected official. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, expressed her apprehensions during a Wednesday meeting of the House DOGE subcommittee. She stated, “We’re talking about someone who’s unelected, unvetted and definitely unconfirmed that is now literarily sitting atop our $6 trillion, and we don’t know what it is that he’s doing, and we honestly don’t know what role he has,” the congresswoman said.





