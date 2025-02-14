HUD Launches Task Force to Eliminate 'Waste' in Compliance with Trump's DOGE Order

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the formation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force aimed at identifying and eliminating waste within the agency. This initiative aligns with President Trump's executive order establishing DOGE and follows Elon Musk's DOGE committee's recent scrutiny of federal agencies, including the cancellation of millions of dollars in DEI-focused contracts and grants.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announced the launch of a Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) task force focused on eliminating waste within the agency. Turner, in a video posted to X, stated the task force will meticulously examine every dollar spent serving tribal, rural, and urban communities across America. A press release from HUD explains the task force will analyze how the agency utilizes taxpayer dollars and identify strategies to maximize its budget.

The task force will consist of HUD employees who will meet regularly to report findings and recommendations to Turner. This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order, 'Establishing and Implementing the President's 'Department of Government Efficiency,'' which directed each federal agency to establish a DOGE team of at least four employees. Turner emphasized a shift away from the status quo, stating, 'With President Trump's leadership, business as usual is no longer the posture that we will take.' He added that DOGE will help identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse.This announcement coincides with Elon Musk's DOGE committee intensifying its scrutiny of federal agencies. DOGE's X account recently highlighted the cancellation of millions of dollars in federal contracts and grants, many targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Notably, HUD cut grants for four 'Equity Assistance Centers' totaling $33 million. At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Musk suggested that reducing spending may not be sufficient for certain agencies, stating, 'I think we do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind.' He compared this to removing weed roots to prevent regrowth. This has sparked concerns from Democratic lawmakers, who question Musk's role as an unelected official leading this initiative. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, expressed her unease, stating, 'We’re talking about someone who’s unelected, unvetted and definitely unconfirmed that is now literarily sitting atop our $6 trillion, and we don’t know what it is that he’s doing, and we honestly don’t know what role he has.





