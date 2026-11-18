Hublot just unveiled four new Big Bang watches that pair 'genuine blue jeans' dials and straps with unique denim-esque metal cases.

‘I Was Heavily Involved’: Jeff Bezos Says He Helped in Casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond The Swiss watchmaker today unveiled four new Big Bangs dressed entirely in denim.

It is an interesting high-low juxtaposition, with a historically humble material being woven into haute horologerie. A Rare Richard Mille x Rafael Nadal Watch From 2017 May Fetch Up to $400,000 at AuctionDenim, originally created in the 17th century as a durable fabric for hardworking labourers, has actually wound up on watches before. In 2013, Hublot incorporated actual Dsquared denim into the dials and straps of four references .

Also read The Blue Demons ace a big test: 3 takeaways from DePaul basketball's rout of Northwestern

It said then that it was the first luxury watch brand to use the material.with a blue-jean style dial and denim strap in 2018. Then, in 2024, Patek Philippe made major waves at Watches and Wonders by dropping awith “denim” straps. Fast-forward to October, indie watchmakerreleased a limited edition with a denim dial and strap, though at 1,900 Swiss francs, it isn’t on the same level as a Nautilus. Hublot is now taking it one step further, pairing denim dials and straps with textile-inspired cases.

The collection comprises two large titanium references—a 43 mm Big Bang Original and a 42 mm Spirit of Big Bang —as well as two smaller steel pieces—a 33 mm Big Bang and a 32 mm Spirit of Big Bang —set with diamonds and equipped with the same automatic movement . At the center of all four is what Hublot calls a “genuine blue jeans” dial, with authentic blue denim positioned at a 45-degree angle and vacuum-encased in epoxy resin to preserve the color and texture.

Advertisement

Each strap is also authentic denim, with black rubber backing and white stitching. The cases could well be the coolest part, though, thanks to a unique finish that evokes woven denim. Each case is individually finished through a carefully controlled manual process using several grades of abrasive paper, meaning the texture is not printed or applied but rather marked on the titanium and steel. Each case—and watch—is therefore unique, though similar in design.

The two chronos are obvious standouts, with the Big Bang Original packing the game-changing Unico flyback chronograph that Hublot launched in 2010 and the Spirit of Big Bang driven by a self-winding skeleton chronograph derived from Zenith’s legendary El Primero caliber. But the two smaller pieces still pack a punch, with bezels featuring just under a carat of white diamonds.

The quartet joins the Hublot collection as non-limited models and is available online or at Hublot boutiques. Each piece also comes with a dedicated denim travel pouch. Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report.

She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground, and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York at the…‘Everytime’ Director Sandra Wollner on the Emotional Resonance of Her Un Certain Regard Winning Film: ‘We Carry Our Experiences Within Us’Sotheby’s Hospices de Beaune Charity Wine Sale Nets $15.8 M. in France, with One Barrel Selling for Record $1.1 M.