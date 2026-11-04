Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger was found dead in a Berlin hotel on Wednesday, with police sources citing health-related causes and no signs of foul play.

Hubert Aiwanger, leader of Germany's Free Voters party and Bavaria's deputy premier and economy minister, has been found dead in a hotel in Berlin. Police sources indicated that the cause of death was health-related and that there were no signs of foul play. The 55-year-old politician's body was discovered on Wednesday at the Neuer Fritz hotel in the Berlin -Mitte district.

Aiwanger was found after he failed to appear at the opening of his party's new capital office, which he had missed because he was not feeling well. Reports from police circles stated that there were no indications of external involvement and that health reasons appeared to be the cause.

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Details of the Discovery in Berlin-Mitte

Police sources said the death of Hubert Aiwanger was linked to health reasons, and they found no evidence pointing to an outside party. The body was located at the Neuer Fritz hotel in Berlin-Mitte on Wednesday, after the politician did not show up for the planned opening of the Free Voters capital office.

The absence from the office opening was the immediate trigger for the discovery. Aiwanger had told those around him that he was not feeling well, and his failure to attend prompted the search that led to the hotel room where his body was found.

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Reports from police circles describe the case as one in which no indications of external involvement were identified. Based on the information available in the source reporting, investigators have not pointed to any criminal element in the death.

Aiwanger's Political Career and Party Roles

Hubert Aiwanger built his political career over nearly two decades as a leading figure in the Free Voters movement. He led the Free Voters in Bavaria from 2006 and took charge of the federal party from 2010, making him one of the most prominent figures in the group.

Aiwanger entered the Bavarian state parliament in 2008. After the 2018 election, he became economy minister and deputy premier in the government of Markus Soeder, the leader of the Christian Social Union, which governs Bavaria in coalition with the Free Voters.

In his role as Bavaria's economy minister, Hubert Aiwanger held one of the most senior positions in the state government. His dual role as deputy premier and head of the economy ministry placed him at the centre of regional economic policy and coalition decision-making in Munich.

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Police Findings and What Comes Next

The circumstances of the death of Hubert Aiwanger are being described by police sources as health-related, with no signs of foul play identified at the scene in Berlin-Mitte. The source reporting does not provide further details about the medical cause of death.

The source reporting does not specify any scheduled procedures, official statements, or dates for further steps in the investigation or in Bavarian government arrangements following the death. Readers should look to the Free Voters, the Bavarian state government, and Berlin police for any future updates on the case and on the succession of his offices.