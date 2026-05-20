Hubbard Accuses 'Summer House' Star Olivera of Giving Her Ex Handjob After Split

Conservative beauty-pageant winner Lindsay Hubbard has made sensational claims against former 'Summer House' co-star Danielle Olivera. According to her, Olivera gave her ex-boyfriend, 'In the City' star Carl Radke, a handjob in the back of an Uber, just one week after they broke up.

Hubbard recalled in a confessional that during Season 4 of ` Summer House ` in 2019, Olivera allegedly made a move on the Soft Bar owner when Hubbard and Radke tried to `date` for the first time.

Hubbard explained. `It didn't work out. He breaks up with me,` Hubbard explained. `One week later, she's giving him a hand job in the back of an Uber.

`... Earlier in the episode, Hubbard and Olivera had an awkward reunion at a bar with the rest of the cast. Hubbard reminded fans that Olivera flipped out when she got engaged to Radke in 2022 and made `comments` about her not living with ex-boyfriend Turner Kufe when they were expecting... Later in the episode, Olivera asked Hubbard to meet for coffee or lunch as they awkwardly reunited at a bar.

Hubbard asked Olivera if she `could think about it` because she's `a little busy these days. `... Olivera recently announced that she's pregnant with her first child. Hubbard and Olivera are both starring in the `Summer House` spinoff series.

(Note: There may be non-substantive repetitions in the text, such as Huffington Post placeholders, omitted for brevity.





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Lindsay Hubbard Danielle Olivera Summer House Summer House Season 4 In The City Uber Handjob Ex-Boyfriend Handjob Her Ex-Boyfriend Uber Carl Radke Lindsay Hubbard Handjob Danielle Olivera Summer House

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