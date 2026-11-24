A US jury convicted Huawei of conspiracy and fraud but acquitted it of racketeering, marking a major legal milestone for the Chinese tech giant amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

A federal jury in New York has convicted Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, delivering a significant legal blow to the world's largest supplier of wireless telecommunications gear. The verdict concludes a lengthy and highly publicized trial where prosecutors argued that the company systematically appropriated intellectual property from competitors.

Jury Delivers Mixed Verdict on Racketeering Charges

Jurors found the Shenzhen-based company guilty of lesser charges related to deceiving banks and conspiring to misappropriate technology but acquitted Huawei of the most severe accusation: engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy. This specific charge had alleged that the corporation ran a broad criminal enterprise to steal intellectual property from American firms over many years.

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Prosecutors Detail Alleged Theft of Corporate Intelligence

U.S. prosecutors presented evidence that Huawei employees engaged in a pattern of aggressive industrial espionage against major tech firms including Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, T-Mobile, Quintel USA, and Fujitsu. The government alleged that the company sold internet routers containing source code copied directly from a competitor and that workers surreptitiously photographed circuit boards at a Chicago trade show to reverse-engineer network devices.

Defense Argues Context Was Misrepresented in Court

Defense attorney Brian Heberlig argued that prosecutors relied on innuendo and facts ripped out of context to construct a narrative that did not reflect the company's actual operations. Heberlig emphasized that Huawei had paid billions in licensing fees, with seventy-five percent of those payments going to U.S. companies, and stated that the firm maintains a strict compliance culture today that reprimands employees for misconduct.

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Ongoing Sanctions Impact Global Market Position

Despite the mixed verdict, Huawei's ability to operate in the United States remains severely restricted as it has been barred from selling equipment to U.S. carriers for years due to national security concerns. The company also faces blacklisting from other Western allies including Canada and Britain, though it continues to conduct robust business globally by expanding its smartphone sales and growing its chipmaking division to serve the artificial intelligence boom.

Legal Battle With Meng Wanzhou Previously Resolved

The trial occurred against the backdrop of previous high-profile legal actions involving the company's leadership, most notably the case against chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. Meng was arrested in Canada in 2018 on charges of misleading HSBC Bank about business dealings in Iran and was ultimately allowed to return to China in 2021 as part of a prisoner swap that freed two Canadians held by China, leading the U.S. to drop its case against her.

Fort Hood Survivor Restrictions on Hasan Execution

In separate military justice developments, officials confirmed that three survivors of the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood will not be permitted to witness the execution of Nidal Hasan. Hasan fatally shot thirteen people during the attack on the Texas Army post in 2009 and is scheduled for execution in Killeen, Texas, barring the survivors from observing the final judicial act.