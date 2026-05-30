Huawei's Maextro Is Making A Cullinan Rival For BMW iX Money, Not Rolls Money

The Huawei-backed luxury brand is building a Cullinan rival Americans will only ever get to admire from a distance

Flashy styling pairs with celestial-themed lighting inside and out. Rolls-Royce and Maybach ask and burying buyers in technology. Now patent images out of China show it aiming the same playbook at the SUV class, with the Cullinan and every other luxury rival in its sights. sedan.

This aligns with the automaker’s plans to further broaden its range, with six new models on the radar, including an MPV and the SUV illustrated here, unnamed for now but rumored to carry the X800 badge. will certainly do the trick with its bold 5.5-metre-long profile, rose gold highlights, and two-tone paintwork. The grille-less front is dominated by ‘C-clamp’ headlamps and dual-layer crystal DRLs, while the main lighting units feature dual-million-pixel ‘Galaxy’ elements that illuminate in a celestial manner.

Lower down, the front fascia features a rose gold mesh intake, and the hood has a central decorative spindle spanning between the badge and windscreen. Jarringly, a LiDAR unit juts out of the roof like a London Taxi, while the profile is highlighted by large polished alloys, flush door handles and thick rear pillars that accentuate its extra length. From behind, the surfacing and details are restrained.

A slim, full-width LED tail lamp cluster with multilayer projection is intersected by a rose gold applique and horizontal cutouts at the base of the bumper. The SUV’s cabin will likely borrow heavily from the S800 sedan pictured above. Perhaps not as downright opulent as a Rolls-Royce, the SUV should do a pretty good job of blending luxury and tech-laden goodies. Like itssibling, it’s expected to feature three displays running Huawei’s HarmonyOS within a single panel.

A large augmented reality head-up display should also be standard. The celestial headlamp theme is likely to carry inside, with a panoramic roof scattering a constellation of lights. Expect surfaces trimmed in leather, chrome, or crystal, a long list of color combinations, and ambient lighting throughout. Count on at least 43 speakers, zero-gravity rear seats, and an entertainment system with a fold-down TV screen.

Both plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains are expected. The PHEV should use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine purely as a generator, with the dual-motor setup said to produce 523 horsepower. A tri-motor version will push that to an enormous 852 horsepower. Capacity-wise, the PHEV battery will be good for at least 65 kWh.

Going for the all-electric will see power mirror the 523 hp PHEV variant, yet it will pack a larger 95 kWh battery good for a CLTC range of up to 435 miles . DC fast charging should be good for 10-80% charges within 12 minutes.is still guesswork, but expect it to sit above the S800, which runs from ¥708,000 to roughly ¥1,180,000 fully loaded.

Either way it undercuts the ¥5,030,000 the Rolls-Royce Ghost commands in China, a figure nearly double the car’s $370,750 US price. That gap is the whole story behind the S800’s success at home, where it has been the best-selling luxury model above ¥700,000 , beating every European rival, Maybach, the Mercedes S-Class, and the Porsche Panamera among them.iX , let alone the X7 , and a world below the Cullinan, which opens around ¥7.5 million, over $1 million in China once the heavy luxury and import taxes are added.

So which way would you go, the genuine article from Goodwood or the Huawei-backed upstart that promises to do most of the same things for a fraction of the outlay? For $350,000, Indecent Will Turn Your Porsche 911 Into A WagonFormer VW CEO Asks, Do You Think My Electric Tractor’s Sexy? The Brand That Worships Real Gears Loves Hyundai’s Fake One





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