A US jury convicted Huawei of stealing trade secrets and bank fraud. The verdict follows a three-month trial in New York, marking a significant legal defeat for the Chinese telecom giant.

A United States jury has convicted Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei of stealing trade secrets and committing bank fraud. The landmark verdict was delivered by a federal jury in New York following a three-month trial. The company was found guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts brought against it by federal prosecutors. However, the jury acquitted the company of more serious racketeering allegations.

Core Details of Criminal Convictions

According to the Department of Justice, the specific convictions include conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Federal prosecutors presented evidence demonstrating that Huawei operated an internal program that offered monetary bonuses to staff members who secured competitor secrets. This mechanism allowed the Chinese firm to manufacture competing products at significantly lower market prices than its rivals. The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers. It also covered antenna technology and robot testing technology used by competing firms.

Also read Chinese tech giant Huawei is guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, US jury finds

DOJ Stance on Corporate Fraud

US Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a strong official statement following the verdict, asserting that no person or company is above the law. He stated that for decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft. Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva emphasized that the decision sends an unmistakable message to the global market. He noted that America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations. Duva added that the US government will not tolerate entities that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead in the technology sector.

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Historical Context of Security Concerns

Huawei has long been targeted by the Trump administration over concerns that its equipment could facilitate espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. Washington has consistently pressed international allies to exclude Huawei hardware from national 5G network rollouts. These efforts were driven by officials citing critical national security risks associated with Chinese-made telecommunications infrastructure. The legal proceedings in New York reflect the culmination of years of scrutiny regarding the company's business practices in the US. The verdict serves as a formal judicial determination of the wrongdoing alleged by federal authorities for many years.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The conviction carries significant implications for Huawei's operations and reputation in the Western market. It validates the arguments made by US officials regarding the integrity of Chinese tech firms. The ruling may influence future trade policies and regulatory frameworks surrounding foreign technology companies. Competitors who were harmed by the alleged theft of intellectual property may now have legal grounds for further action. The case highlights the increasing legal risks associated with corporate espionage in the global technology industry. The verdict reinforces the US stance on protecting intellectual property rights from foreign state-linked entities.