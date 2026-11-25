China's Huawei Technologies was convicted of criminal fraud and other offenses after a nearly seven-year US criminal case against the company.The Details: The case centered on allegations that Huawei...

China's Huawei Technologies was convicted of criminal fraud and other offenses after a nearly seven-year US criminal case against the company. The case centered on allegations that Huawei stole proprietary technology from competitors and misled financial institutions about its business dealings in Iran to circumvent US sanctions.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Huawei Technologies and three subsidiaries guilty on 10 of 12 counts, including bank and wire fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US companies. However, the jury did not find the company guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Huawei denied any wrongdoing and indicated that it plans to appeal the verdict,Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturers and is headquartered in China.

Also read Chinese tech giant Huawei convicted of federal charges, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets

The company has previously faced restrictions from the US and other Western countries over national security concerns and its ties to the Chinese government. Its products have been banned in the US since 2019.both detailed different accusations against Huawei. The Post focused more on US victim companies, and also noted the trial overlapped with thebetween President Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

NBC quoted Huawei attorney Brian Heberling, who rejected the US's allegations and said prosecutors presented the case as a"'caricature-like portrait' of Huawei as a corrupt organization.

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" Heberling also said the rejection of the racketeering conspiracy showed a"profound rejection of the narrative the pursued in the case. "focused on the decision in relation to Nvidia's growing footprint in the tech industry. The outlet said the decision comes as Huawei has"become an important player in China's artificial intelligence push" and gone from"U.S. blacklist to Nvidia challenger.

"A U.S. jury has convicted Chinese technology giant Huawei of conspiring to steal trade secrets and deceiving banks over its business in Iran, delivering a major victory for federal prosecutors after a years-long criminal case. A US jury convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies on Tuesday of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud as it grew into one of the world's biggest suppliers of gear for wireless telecommunications networks.

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