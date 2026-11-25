Huawei found guilty of 10 criminal counts including trade secret theft. Beijing condemns verdict as suppression while company vows appeal.

A United States federal jury convicted the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on ten criminal counts, sparking immediate diplomatic friction between Washington and Beijing. The verdict, delivered in a New York federal court, centers on allegations that the tech manufacturer engaged in systematic deception and theft to expand its global market share. This legal milestone occurs against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tension, with Chinese officials denouncing the ruling as evidence of American efforts to suppress Chinese enterprise.

Conviction Details And Legal Findings

The jury found Huawei guilty of bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Jurors rejected ten of the twelve specific charges brought against the company during the three-month trial. However, the jury acquitted Huawei of two additional counts: racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. The acquittals on these specific charges were welcomed by the company as vindication of its long-standing stance against the broader allegations.

Also read Chinese tech giant Huawei convicted of federal charges, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets

Prosecutors presented evidence that Huawei executives lied to financial institutions and government regulators regarding the company's business activities in Iran. These deceptions allegedly allowed Huawei to access billions of US dollars in clearing services and participate fully in the global telecommunications marketplace. The Department of Justice argued that these lies were instrumental in enabling the company to compete unfairly against its American counterparts.

Alleged Theft Of Intellectual Property

The core of the theft allegations involves the misappropriation of intellectual property from United States telecommunications firms. According to court documents, Huawei attempted to recruit employees from competitor companies to obtain sensitive technological information. This data reportedly included source code, user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology designs, and robot testing protocols.

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The Justice Department stated that Huawei used this stolen intellectual property to develop competing products. These products were then sold at lower prices than those of the American companies from which the secrets were allegedly taken. The government further claimed that Huawei established an internal program offering financial bonuses to employees who successfully acquired industrial secrets from rivals, thereby institutionalizing the theft of proprietary technology.

Diplomatic Fallout And Official Reactions

Beijing reacted swiftly and sharply to the conviction, characterizing the verdict as part of a broader strategy by the United States to contain Chinese technological advancement. A Chinese government statement expressed firm opposition to the suppression of Chinese enterprises and pledged to support Huawei in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests. This diplomatic response comes despite recent efforts by leaders in both nations to project a cooperative relationship, including a meeting in Shenzhen described by President Donald Trump as yielding a fantastic rapport.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche issued a statement declaring that no person or company is above the law. He asserted that Huawei and its subsidiaries had conducted business in the United States on a foundation of lies and theft for decades. The conviction represents a significant enforcement action by the Trump administration, which has long raised national security concerns regarding Huawei's potential ties to the Chinese government and its use of infrastructure in 5G networks.

Company Defense And Future Legal Steps

Huawei categorically rejected the conviction, stating in a formal declaration that the verdict lacked both legal and factual merit. The company emphasized that it welcomed the acquittals on the racketeering and obstruction charges, viewing them as confirmation that those specific allegations were baseless. Huawei officials affirmed their belief that the remaining ten charges were equally unfounded and without evidentiary support.

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Following the announcement, Huawei announced it would thoroughly review the relevant verdicts. The company committed to taking all necessary legal actions to defend its rights and interests, signaling an intention to appeal the decision. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva stated that the verdict sends an unmistakable message that America will protect its businesses and workers from foreign corporations that engage in deceitful and corrupt practices to gain market advantage.