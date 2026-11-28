After eight years under Mayor Johann Wallace, Huachuca City is preparing for a change in leadership with Christy Hirshberg winning the mayoral race earlier this month.

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. — After eight years under Mayor Johann Wallace, Huachuca City is preparing for a change in leadership. Wallace decided not to seek re-election, opening the door for Vice Mayor Christy Hirshberg to run for the town’s top position.

Hirshberg won the mayoral race with 66% of the vote.

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“We think it's a good time because we've made so much progress, and there's just so many things that we're working on that we need to continue to finish,” Hirshberg said. Hirshberg has spent eight years as vice mayor. She said one of the most important lessons she has learned during that time is the importance of being diplomatic and honest. As she prepares to become mayor, Hirshberg said earning and maintaining the community's trust will remain a priority.