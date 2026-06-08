HTX Delists Trump-Linked USD1 After Alleged Wallet Freeze

HTX delisted World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin and suspended trading in the token, saying the Trump-linked platform froze the exchange’s addresses.

HTX said World Liberty froze its addresses and has responded by delisting and suspending the platform’s token. HTX, the crypto exchange linked to crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun, delisted the Trump family’s USD1 stablecoin after claiming World Liberty Financial wrongly froze the exchange’s addresses.

“The World Liberty Financial project team recently stated that it has unilaterally imposed a freeze on specific HTX on-chain addresses based on sanctions compliance reviews,” “As a result, the on-chain circulation of certain WLFI assets associated with these addresses has been restricted,” it said, adding it delisted USD1 to safeguard user assets. , formerly called Huobi Global, on May 26, claiming there were “reasonable grounds to suspect” the exchange had supported Russia’s government through financial services.

However, HTX said the sanctioned entity, Huobi Global S.A. , is “distinct from the online HTX exchange” and that such a designationThe delisting took effect on Sunday. Deposit and conversion services for USD1 are no longer supported, and users’ USD1 holdings would be converted to the stablecoin Tether at a 1:1 ratio, with exact completion times and details to be announced separately.

The exchange said its addresses were frozen “without sufficient prior communication, adequate contractual or legal grounds, transparent disclosure or adherence to due process” and that the move infringed the rights of its users and their assets, and has called WLFI to reverse the freeze. HTX said it will also take measures to “safeguard users’ legitimate rights and interests, including but not limited to pursuing legal remedies.

” World Liberty, which counts US President Donald Trump and his three sons, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron as advisers, has not publicly addressed whether it froze HTX’s addresses.sued World Liberty in April, claiming he made false statements about the platform and violated WLFI token sale terms through alleged prohibited transfers, short-selling and straw purchases. Cointelegraph





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