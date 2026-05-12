HSE seeks retroactive consent for anti-psychotic drug prescriptions

The HSE asked parents of children who were wrongly prescribed anti-psychotic drugs to sign retroactive consent forms – half a decade after they were first medicated, the Irish Mail on Sunday can reveal. The request was made in late 2025 as the HSE prepared to publish a report by Dr Colette Halpin into dangerous care failures at its North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). The Halpin report was ordered after whistleblower Dr Maya Sharma exposed horrific failures at South Kerry CAMHS, which were documented in the 2022 Maskey report (by Dr Seán Maskey). It found that, just as in south Kerry, practices at North Kerry CAMHS – including the inappropriate prescription of medication – had potentially harmed hundreds of young people.

The HSE asked parents of children who were wrongly prescribed anti-psychotic drugs to sign retroactive consent forms – half a decade after they were first medicated, the Irish Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The request was made in late 2025 as the HSE prepared to publish a report by Dr Colette Halpin into dangerous care failures at its North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). The Halpin report was ordered after whistleblower Dr Maya Sharma exposed horrific failures at South Kerry CAMHS, which were documented in the 2022 Maskey report (by Dr Seán Maskey).

It found that, just as in south Kerry, practices at North Kerry CAMHS – including the inappropriate prescription of medication – had potentially harmed hundreds of young people





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HSE Anti-Psychotic Drugs Retrospective Consent North Kerry CAMHS South Kerry CAMHS Colette Halpin Maya Sharma Maskey Report Dangerous Care Failures Inappropriate Prescription Of Medication Potentially Harmed Hundreds Of Young People Informed Consent National Consent Policy Routine Audit Clinical Governance Arrangements Record-Keeping

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