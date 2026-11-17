HSBC, TalkTalk, and BBC customers warned after hackers exploit Optimizely to steal crypto and credit card data from 178 global organizations including IKEA and Zoom.

HSBC and TalkTalk customers have been urgently instructed to update their Apple iPhones and review bank statements following a significant cyberattack that compromised hundreds of major global corporations. British security researchers identified the breach after discovering malicious code embedded within website management tools used by 178 international organizations. The attack specifically targeted Optimizely, a widely used platform for testing website layouts, allowing hackers to inject harmful scripts into legitimate pages.

How Hackers Exploited Optimizely Trusted Systems

Optimizely confirmed that it has identified the vulnerability and removed the malicious code from its systems, but the method of delivery made detection exceptionally difficult for affected companies. Hackers did not need to breach the direct computer systems of banks, retail giants, or media outlets like the BBC. Instead, they exploited a weakness in the Optimizely platform to slip malicious instructions into the code. This code was then delivered to affected webpages through Optimizely's own trusted delivery system, appearing alongside genuine software updates.

Also read Optimizely Exploit Targets Major Brands Including BBC and Zoom

This technique meant that visitors could encounter the threat simply by opening an affected webpage, without downloading an application or clicking on a suspicious email link. Report URI, a cyber security firm based in Lancashire, detected the attack yesterday evening after examining 1,611 Optimizely code files. Their analysis identified 188 infected files associated with 178 distinct organizations across various industries, exposing how even trusted digital infrastructure can be weaponized to steal personal data.

Stakeholder Positions and Affected Global Entities

The list of compromised entities is extensive and includes some of the most recognizable names in finance, technology, and retail. Major financial institutions affected include HSBC operations in the US, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines. Other banking and finance victims include Equifax, Equifax Canada, Equifax UK, ABN AMRO, TaxAct, Funding Circle, and Hang Seng Investment. Telecom giant TalkTalk and public broadcaster BBC are among the British firms directly notified of the breach.

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Technology and retail sectors were also heavily impacted, with Zoom, Salesforce, IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, and Starbucks Canada among the affected organizations. The breadth of the attack highlights the interconnected nature of modern digital services. Researchers at Report URI worked to identify the scope of the breach, providing a comprehensive list of impacted sectors ranging from insurance providers like Admiral and Mutual of Omaha to home technology brands such as Honeywell Home and Chamberlain. This widespread notification ensures that diverse user bases across multiple continents are aware of the potential risk to their personal information.

Real-World Impact on Consumers and Data Theft

The malicious software deployed during the attack was designed with three primary objectives: stealing cryptocurrency payments, capturing credit card details entered into online forms, and hacking iPhones and iPads that had known security weaknesses. Early reports indicate that cryptocurrency transfers to wallets controlled by the attackers have amounted to little more than $7,000 (£5,20) so far. However, the total number of individuals whose card details were stolen or whose devices were successfully hacked remains unknown, creating a significant uncertainty for victims and financial institutions alike.

Consumers are advised to take immediate action to protect their financial data and device security. Individuals who entered credit card details on any of the affected websites between November 16 and the discovery of the attack should carefully check their bank statements for unauthorized charges. Those who made cryptocurrency payments are urged to verify that the funds reached their intended recipients, as some transactions may have been intercepted or redirected. The Financial Conduct Authority and other regulatory bodies are monitoring the situation closely as institutions assess the full extent of the data loss.

iPhone Security Updates and Future Remediation Steps

Apple device users, particularly those with iPhones and iPads, are strongly advised to install the latest software updates immediately. These updates patch the specific security weaknesses that the cybercriminals exploited to gain unauthorized access to user data. Optimizely has stated that the vulnerability has been fixed, but the lingering presence of malicious code on some affected sites may mean that users must rely on their device-level security to remain protected.

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This incident adds to a period of heightened digital anxiety, following a global Microsoft outage and a nationwide grounding of flights earlier in the week. The cumulative effect of these disruptions has exposed the fragility of essential digital services and the growing sophistication of cyber threats. Security experts emphasize that the ease with which hackers bypassed direct company firewalls by using a trusted third-party tool like Optimizely serves as a stark warning. As organizations work to clean their code and notify customers, the focus remains on preventing further data exfiltration and ensuring that affected users can secure their personal and financial information.