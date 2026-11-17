HSBC, TalkTalk, and 178 global firms face security risks after hackers exploited Optimizely to steal data and hack iPhones in a major cyberattack.

Customers of HSBC and TalkTalk have been urgently instructed to update their iPhones and scrutinize bank statements following a significant cyberattack that compromised 178 global organizations. British security researchers identified malicious code hidden within website tools used by major entities including the BBC, IKEA, and Zoom. The attack was detected yesterday evening by Report URI, a Lancashire-based cyber security firm.

Optimizely Vulnerability Exploited

The breach targeted Optimizely, a service utilized by companies to test different website layouts and features. Hackers inserted malicious code into webpages using the platform's customization tool. This threat was delivered alongside genuine software through Optimizely's trusted systems, making detection significantly harder for standard security measures.

Also read Optimizely Vulnerability Exposes 178 Sites to Malware and Crypto Theft

Criminals exploited a weakness in the platform to slip malicious instructions into that code. It then reached affected webpages through Optimizely's own delivery system, alongside legitimate software. That meant visitors could encounter the threat simply by opening an affected page, without downloading an app or clicking a link in a suspicious email.

Cryptocurrency Theft and Data Risks

The cybercriminals' malicious software was designed to steal cryptocurrency payments, capture credit card details entered into certain online forms, and hack iPhones and iPads with security weaknesses. Researchers reported cryptocurrency transfers to wallets controlled by the attackers, amounting to little more than $7,000 (£5,200) so far.

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People who entered credit card details on an affected website on November 16 are advised to check their statements for unauthorised charges. Anyone who made a cryptocurrency payment should verify that the money reached the intended recipient. However, the number of people whose card details were stolen or devices successfully hacked remains unknown.

Global Entities Affected

Researchers at security company Report URI examined 1,611 Optimizely code files and identified 188 infected ones associated with 178 organisations. While many of the affected organisations are based in the US, several are British, including HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, TalkTalk, and the BBC. Others include Peacock, Fox News, and Salesforce.

HSBC operations in the US, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines were also listed among the compromised sites. Technology giants like Zoom, GitLab, and Tableau were similarly impacted, along with retailers such as ASOS, Mattel, and Crocs India.

Impact on Users and Next Steps

iPhone and iPad users who visited those sites should also install the latest software updates to protect against the security weaknesses targeted by the hackers. Optimizely has confirmed the attack and says it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code. The criminals did not need to break into each company's own computer systems.

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The cyberattack follows a string of disruptions to essential services, including a global Microsoft outage and Friday's nationwide grounding of flights. The latest incident has added to the unease after days of disruption, exposing how even trusted websites can become tools for stealing money and personal information.