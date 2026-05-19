HS2 train services not expected to reach top speed of 360km/h due to cost increase, with revised schedule to May 2036-October 2039

The High Speed 2 (HS2) project, once estimated to cost £32.7billion in 2011 prices, has now been revealed to have an expected cost increase to between £87.7billion and £102.7billion in 2025 prices, making it more expensive than the Artemis programme mission to send four astronauts to the Moon. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has disclosed that HS2 services will not exceed the top speed of 320km/h due to increased costs, with revised services not beginning until between May 2036 and October 2039, with a reduced schedule from the planned launch date of 2026.

The HS2 'fiasco' is on track to cost £100billion and might not open until 2039, it was revealed today. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander also admitted the trains will not be as 'high speed' as planned as she gave an update on the crisis-hit scheme.

Extraordinary details of failings were revealed in a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon, as critics branded the project a 'national embarrassment' and 'white elephant'. Ms Alexander told the Commons she was 'angry' about the 'obscene increase in time and costs' - which has happened despite the route being drastically cut back. She said the expected cost of completing the high-speed railway was now put at between £87.7billion and £102.7billion in 2025 prices.

That means it will be more expensive than the Artemis programme mission to send four astronauts to the Moon, which is estimated to have cost $93billion to date - £69billion. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander admitted the trains will not be as 'high speed' as planned as she gave an update on the crisis-hit scheme. Services were planned to launch in 2026, but the new target schedule is between May 2036 and October 2039.

Ms Alexander also announced that HS2 trains will run slower than planned to save money. She said the maximum speed of services will be 320km/h (199mph), down from the original design of 360km/h (224mph). The original route would have seen new tracks continue onto Leeds and Manchester after forking into an Eastern and Western leg northwards from Birmingham. But these were scrapped by previous Tory governments to save cash as costs rocketed.

It suggests that delivering the original route would have comfortably exceeded £150billion. Ms Alexander branded the previous plans a 'massively over-specced folly, with the prospect of the fastest trains anywhere in the world tickling the fancy of Conservative ministers'. Services will still be among 'the fastest trains in Europe' despite the top speed being cut, she told MPs.

Ms Alexander said the cost increase is mostly because of 'past misunderstanding of the work required, underestimation and inefficiency, issues within the control of HS2 Ltd, some of its suppliers, and previous governments.

' Services between Old Oak Common in west London and Birmingham's Curzon Street station are expected to start running between May 2036 and October 2039. The high-speed trains will not run between Euston station in central London and Handsacre Junction in Staffordshire until between May 2040 and December 2043. Handsacre Junction is where HS2 trains are planned to leave the dedicated high-speed tracks and merge onto the conventional West Coast Mainline.

The revised cost and schedule for HS2 follows a comprehensive review by HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Wild, who began his role in December 2024. Tunnelling taking place on the HS2 route earlier this month. A major review published following the announcement found that 'gold plating' HS2, including by focusing on achieving the 'highest possible speeds', is among the faults that contributed to the project's woes.

Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the former national security adviser, criticised the 'original sins' in the decision-making behind the scheme. Labour ministers commissioned an internal review into whether scrapping the entire project would be better value for money than continuing with it. This found that abandoning the scheme – which has already cost an estimated £40billion – would cost at least as much as completing it





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transport Secretary HS2 Cost Increase Schedule Delayed Politician Government Official Modifications Route Changes Politics Costs Conservative Ministers Scheme Change In Aim

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Weekly Horoscope from May 17 to May 23: What to Expect for Your SignThe sun moves into Gemini.

Read more »

May 11-May 17: Dog Walking ForecastEach day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities.

Read more »

HS2 Rail Project Costs Expected to Reach 100 Billion Pounds Amid DelaysTransport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to reveal that the HS2 rail link between London and Birmingham could cost up to 100 billion pounds, featuring reduced speeds and a delayed launch date of 2035.

Read more »

HS2 train services not expected to reach top speed of 360km/h due to cost increase, with revised schedule to May 2036-October 2039The High Speed 2 (HS2) project, once estimated to cost £32.7billion in 2011 prices, has now been revealed to have an expected cost increase to between £87.7billion and £102.7billion in 2025 prices, making it more expensive than the Artemis programme mission to send four astronauts to the Moon. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has disclosed that HS2 services will not exceed the top speed of 320km/h due to increased costs, with revised services not beginning until between May 2036 and October 2039, with a reduced schedule from the planned launch date of 2026.

Read more »