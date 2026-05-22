HR departments: have they become a hindrance to businesses?

A report from the Policy Exchange centre-right think tank has claimed that HR departments have become bloated and over-encumbered, pushing 'radical' equality, diversity and inclusion policies and protecting corporate interests rather than looking after staff. This has led to claims that HR departments are costing firms £10billion a year and causing harm to individuals at work, to the effectiveness of organisations, and to the economy.

Bolt Financial 's Ryan Breslow has sparked debate about the usefulness of human resources departments after he sacked his entire HR team, claiming they created 'problems that didn't exist'.

This comes after a report from the Policy Exchange centre-right think tank claimed HR has become bloated and over-encumbered, pushing 'radical' equality, diversity and inclusion policies and protecting corporate interests rather than looking after staff. The report states that HR departments are costing firms £10billion a year and have exploded in Britain over the last 15 years, with the number of people working in resource roles growing 83 per cent between 2011 and 2023.

This has led to increasing bureaucracy, with six-figure senior HR roles and a smorgasbord of equality training initiatives that critics say are distracting people from getting on with their work. The Government has also been accused of being overly reliant on HR, with a 2022 audit of the Cabinet Office finding it had around 700 HR staff out of around 11,000 people in the government department, or six per cent of the total workforce.

This has led to claims that HR departments are causing harm to individuals at work, to the effectiveness of organisations, and to the economy. The debate has been reignited by the case of Carl Borg-Neal, who was sacked by Lloyds Bank after he tried to ask a question relating to the use of the N-word by black people during an HR training session, and won £500,000 in damages.

The case highlights the issue of HR departments becoming the kind of issue they're hired to investigate, and raises questions about the purpose of HR departments when human resources staff themselves become the kind of issue they're hired to investigate. The Policy Exchange report has also highlighted the issue of HR departments becoming too focused on pushing 'radical' equality, diversity and inclusion policies, and not enough on looking after staff.

The report claims that HR has become a 'smorgasbord of equality training initiatives' that are distracting people from getting on with their work. The case of Kristin Cabot, the chief people officer at tech firm Astronomer, who went viral last July after she was seen in a romantic embrace with her boss, CEO Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, also highlights the issue of HR departments becoming too focused on pushing 'radical' equality, diversity and inclusion policies, and not enough on looking after staff.

Cabot resigned, as did Byron, after the scandal, and has since claimed Byron lied to her about his marriage and that the scandal has rendered her 'unemployable'. The case of Bolt Financial's Ryan Breslow and his decision to eliminate his company's HR team has also highlighted the issue of HR departments becoming too focused on pushing 'radical' equality, diversity and inclusion policies, and not enough on looking after staff.

Breslow has defended his decision, saying that he trusts his staff to resolve issues including bullying themselves and doesn't want employees to 'drown' in bureaucracy. The debate about the usefulness of HR departments is set to continue, with many questioning the purpose of HR departments when human resources staff themselves become the kind of issue they're hired to investigate





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HR Departments Bolt Financial Ryan Breslow Policy Exchange Equality Diversity And Inclusion

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