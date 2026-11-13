Highland Park Methodist Church Seeks TRO to Stop UMC From Using Former Name

Highland Park Methodist Church seeks emergency legal relief to stop the United Methodist Church from using its former name following a split over denomination conflicts and trust issues.

Highland Park Methodist Church has formally requested a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church to immediately halt what the congregation considers the unauthorized use of its historic identity. The legal filing, submitted in November 2026, seeks to restrict the denomination from continuing to operate under the name Highland Park United Methodist Church. This aggressive legal maneuver comes just weeks after Highland Park Methodist Church voted to withdraw from the national religious body in October of the same year. The departing congregation argues that the continued use of the former name by the United Methodist Church creates substantial and damaging confusion among its members and donors.

The core of the dispute lies in the conflicting claims over which entity holds the legitimate rights to the name. Highland Park Methodist Church asserts that it has utilized the identity of Highland Park United Methodist Church for more than fifty years, establishing deep brand recognition within the local community. Despite having split from the national organization, the congregation maintains that the United Methodist Church is now infringing upon its rights to the specific identity it previously held. The request for a temporary restraining order is intended to preserve the status quo and clarify the distinct identities of the two separate groups until a full trial can resolve the substantive legal questions.

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Geographic separation has not resolved the naming conflict. Highland Park Methodist Church is currently holding its weekly services at its original building located on Hillcrest Road and Mockingbird Lane under its new independent name. In stark contrast, the Texas Horizon League of the United Methodist Church continues to hold services under the historic name at a separate location, the University Park United Methodist Church. Although the two groups worship in different physical spaces, the overlap in their official designations remains the primary catalyst for this immediate legal intervention. The departing congregation insists that the ambiguity forces them to constantly correct misconceptions about their independent status.

Stakeholder positions remain firmly entrenched on both sides of the divide. Senior leaders within the Texas Horizon League of the United Methodist Church are actively attempting to keep Highland Park United Methodist Church under the national umbrella. They maintain that the vote by Highland Park Methodist Church to leave the denomination is legally invalid and continue their operations under the historic name. This stance directly contradicts the position of the departing church, which asserts the full legitimacy of its separation. The United Methodist Church leadership views its continued use of the name as a rightful exercise of authority as the recognized denomination member, despite the physical and organizational split.

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The emotional and communal impact of this legal battle is profound for the local religious community. Church leaders tell local media that there is a broken bond of trust between the two parties, a sentiment that fueled the decision to withdraw. The legal battle stems from these deep-seated internal conflicts that led to the decision to withdraw. The departing congregation cites confusion among its members and donors regarding which church they were intended to attend. This ambiguity serves as the primary justification for seeking immediate legal protection against the use of the former name, as it affects financial contributions and attendance at weekly services.

Highland Park Methodist Church claims that the United Methodist Church is currently infringing on its name rights. The congregation argues that the continued use of the name by the denomination undermines their independent status and disrupts their ability to function as a distinct religious entity. They have expressed confidence in their legal position and view the temporary restraining order as a necessary step to protect their community from further misinformation. The organization believes that without immediate court intervention, the damage to its reputation and financial stability will continue to grow as donors struggle to identify the correct recipients of their support.

Looking ahead, the legal proceedings will be lengthy and complex. A non-jury trial between Highland Park Methodist Church and the United Methodist Church is scheduled for October 2027. This extended timeline indicates that the legal battle over property, name rights, and denomination affiliation will likely continue for years. The current temporary order is merely a procedural step to maintain the status quo until the full trial can address the substantive legal questions. The outcome of this case will likely set significant precedents for name rights and church separation within the region, particularly for religious institutions navigating similar denomination splits.

The source of this information includes the temporary restraining order request filed by Highland Park Methodist Church and previous reporting by FOX 4. The case highlights the complex legal challenges faced by religious institutions during denomination splits, where historical identity and current operational control often clash. As the November 2026 legal filings proceed, the Highland Park community awaits further court decisions that will determine how the historic name is utilized in the coming months. The resolution of this dispute will have lasting effects on the religious landscape of Highland Park, Texas.

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Observers note that the rapid escalation to a temporary restraining order suggests high stakes for both parties. For Highland Park Methodist Church, securing the exclusive right to its former name is crucial for maintaining its new identity and attracting new membership. For the United Methodist Church, retaining the name is essential for preserving its historical footprint and continuity within the Texas Horizon League. The clash demonstrates how even after a physical and organizational split, the legal and public relations battles over brand identity can persist for years. The court will eventually have to decide which entity has the stronger claim to the fifty-year history associated with the name Highland Park United Methodist Church.

The ongoing litigation also raises questions about the broader implications for other churches facing similar separations. As denominations face internal divisions, the right to use historical names becomes a valuable asset that both departing and remaining groups fight to control. The specific details of the TRO request, including the precise legal arguments regarding trademark and religious entity rights, will be scrutinized during the preliminary hearings. Until the full trial in 2027, both congregations will continue to operate under their respective names, navigating the legal constraints imposed by the temporary order. The situation remains fluid as both sides prepare for the long road ahead in the courtroom.