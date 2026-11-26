Houston police are searching for five persons of interest in connection with a stabbing at Katz's restaurant on Westheimer Road in the Montrose area.

Houston police are searching for five persons of interest in connection with a stabbing at Katz's restaurant on Westheimer Road in the Montrose area. A group of friends and family had traveled to Houston from Louisiana in mid-November for a weekend trip, according to the victims, who spoke to ABC13 on the phone.

The family said a woman in their group got into an argument with a woman in a different group, and before they knew it, multiple people were stabbed. Some victims were stabbed in the leg, some in the head and face.

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Most were treated and released, but one member of the group was stabbed 10 times and spent more than a week in the hospital.18-wheeler driver dead after fuel tanker overturns, catches fire near North Loop, officials sayInvestigators said they are looking for five people of interest in the stabbing of five people. HPD has released surveillance photos of the suspects.