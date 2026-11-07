HP Inc Faces Mounting Consumer Backlash Over Laptop Hinge Failures and Battery Safety Issues

HP confronts ongoing class action lawsuits regarding laptop hinge failures and battery testing. Analysis of recent legal settlements and user complaints reveals deep quality control issues affecting major consumer devices.

HP Inc, a globally recognized leader in personal computing hardware, currently faces intensifying scrutiny over the long-term durability and safety of its product line. Persistent reports of mechanical failures, specifically regarding hinge integrity, have triggered multiple legal challenges and widespread consumer dissatisfaction. The core of the controversy centers on the structural reliability of devices produced by the corporation in recent years, with users documenting significant defects in build quality and safety protocols.

Two separate class action lawsuits were filed against HP Inc in 2021 and 2022 specifically addressing the durability of laptop hinges. The initial legal action in 2021 focused on a defined list of affected laptop models, including the HP 14, 15, and 17 series. This lawsuit cited systematic flaws in the manufacturing process that led to premature breakage of critical components. A subsequent lawsuit filed months later in 2022 expanded the scope of the legal challenge, naming approximately 30 individuals as part of the plaintiff group who experienced similar hardware failures.

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The 2021 class action lawsuit was reportedly voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs in January 2022. Despite the dismissal, the complaints outlined in the original filing continue to resonate with the user community, as many current owners still experience the exact issues described by the original litigants. Evidence from online forums indicates that the hinge problems remain a prevalent and unresolved issue for HP hardware owners today, with discussions on official HP forums highlighting ongoing complaints just days before recent reports.

HP Inc's 360 series of convertible laptops, which are designed to fold into a tablet shape, have been particularly susceptible to these durability issues. Owners of these specific models have reported the need for expensive repairs, with one user in 2026 estimating a repair cost of approximately $500 for a new hinge assembly if the device is out of warranty. These high out-of-pocket expenses have drawn sharp criticism regarding the expected lifespan and value proposition of the products, fueling perceptions of diminished quality across the brand's enormous hardware lineup.

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Technical investigations into the problem suggest that HP Inc utilized brass inserts screwed directly into the chassis materials connecting the hinge mechanism. This design choice resulted in metal pressing directly against plastic components, leading to structural weakness. Users have frequently reported hearing crunching sounds during normal operation and finding plastic debris ejected from the laptop casing, indicating significant material fatigue and breakage. Unfortunately, for users still impacted by this issue, HP Inc appeared to have avoided legal accountability based on follow-up complaints post-dismissal.

Beyond hinge failures, HP Inc has faced legal action regarding its battery testing protocols and safety records. A 2022 class action lawsuit alleged that the company failed to implement proper testing methods, focusing only on major defects rather than smaller issues that could degrade performance over time. This legal challenge added to a long history of safety concerns surrounding HP Inc's power components, which have occasionally resulted in severe incidents and significant financial penalties.

The history of HP Inc's battery safety issues dates back significantly, including a 2015 incident where a fatality was linked to a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery in an HP laptop. Although a jury found HP Inc not liable for this specific incident in 2023, the company has faced significant financial penalties for other battery-related failures. In 2012, HP Inc was forced to pay $425,000 for failing to promptly report hazardous battery packs, and between 2009 and 2012, the company recalled thousands of batteries and laptops.

HP Inc's legal challenges extend beyond hardware construction to include software security and retail practices. In 2025, the company narrowly avoided a massive financial penalty related to a class action lawsuit concerning its printer operations. The controversy involved a feature called Dynamic Security, which was designed to prevent the use of third-party ink cartridges. In November 2020, HP Inc issued an update to enable this feature on over 20 existing printer models, effectively bricking devices for users who did not wish to purchase expensive proprietary ink.

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Additional legal settlements have impacted HP Inc's financial standing in other areas. A lawsuit regarding false discount schemes on its online store resulted in a $4 million settlement for customers who purchased laptops between 2021 and 2024, with a deadline of June 2025 to apply for compensation. Furthermore, a successful class action suit on behalf of investors resulted in HP Inc paying $39 million, with a claim deadline of January 2026. These multiple legal and reputational challenges highlight ongoing tensions between the corporation and its consumer base, as the firm continues to navigate the consequences of cutting corners on hardware sustainability.