HP and Ferrari made a dreamy red laptop, and I can’t stop ogling at it

The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC costs $5,599 and it goes on sale starting June 12 in the United States.

HP has just collaborated with Ferrari to make a special edition laptop that borrows from the car maker’s racing DNA. The result of this partnership is the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC.

And in typical Ferrari fashion, this laptop is covered in a furious red shade. When you flip over the laptop, you will see a glass lid that has over 2,000 micro-holes to ensure airflow, a design inspired by the exposed engine bay in Ferrari’s cars. What’s this machine all about? Of course, there are plenty of other elements that have been borrowed from Ferrari’s luxurious sports cars.

For example, there is a light bar right above the haptic trackpad. The keyboard backlight is adorned in a red shade that is reminiscent of Ferrari control panels. On the underside, there is a glass window sitting atop a carbon fiber-inspired cover that gives you a peek at the innards, including the two fans and heat sinks. Now, this is not a mass-market laptop.

Far from it, actually. HP says that it is only making 4,999 units of the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC, and each one will bear its own unique identifier number at the back. As far as the specs go, it offers a 14-inch 3K tandem OLED display with touch input support, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 700 nits of peak brightness. It draws power from Intel’s Core Ultra X7 processor, alongside a generous 64 GB of RAM.

This is a Copilot+ PC that can deliver 180 TOPS of AI firepower, and yes, there’s a dedicated Copilot key on this one, as well. Now, this won’t be the first time that an automobile brand has joined hands with a player in the PC industry to make special edition laptops. This is not even the first such adventure for Ferrari. Back in 2009, the Italian car maker partnered with Acer to make the Ferrari One laptop.

This was followed by a similar partnership struck between Asus and Lamborghini. MSI also inked a similar deal with Mercedes-AMG to make one of its Stealth 16 laptops. What else? The port situation is not bad either.

You get a total of four of them, which include an HDMI 2.1 port, a pair of Thunderbolt ports on the left edge, a USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 output, and a USB-A port sitting alongside a 3.5 mm headphone/audio combo jack and a Kensington security lock. Now this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal. HP makes it abundantly clear that it is only making a limited batch of this laptop, and once that’s sold, it’s gone for good.

As far as market availability goes, the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC will be sold only in nine countries, including the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, and a handful of European nations. Moreover, it will only be sold through HP’s website and not in brick-and-mortar stores. The HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC is priced at $5,599, and it will go on sale starting June 12th in the US.

Given the specs, it’s an extremely high asking price, but if it comes as any consolation, the laptop will come with a bunch of exclusive items, including a Poltrona Frau leather sleeve that is used in Ferrari’s sports cars and custom wallpapers, as well.





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