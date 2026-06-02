Hoyt Richards' Escape from a Cult and His Journey to Becoming a Supermodel and Cult Expert

Hoyt Richards' journey from teenage cult member to supermodel to cult expert is the subject of the new HBO docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult." The series tells the story of Richards' strange story from his involvement in Eternal Values, a self-help cult, to his eventual escape and his work in film and speaking out about cults.

Hoyt Richards attends the New York premiere of HBO’s new docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult " at the Museum of Arts and Design on May 20, 2026.

Richards, who is featured in the series, was becoming the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a dedicated member of the Eternal Values cult. Today he works in film and speaks out about cults as an expert on them. The third time Hoyt Richards attempted to leave Eternal Values, the group to which he had given 20 years of his life and more than $4 million, he made it out.

Yet even then, Richards says he didn’t yet understand that he was fleeing a cult, only that he had to go.

"I wish I could say I woke up one night and said, ‘Oh my God, I think this is dangerous, I might be in a cult, I should get the out of here,’" Richards says. Hoyt Richards, left, with director Chris Smith at the New York premiere of HBO’s new docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" at the Museum of Arts and Design on May 20, 2026.

Richards, who is featured in the series, was becoming the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a dedicated member of the Eternal Values cult. Today he works in film and speaks out about cults as an expert on them. Frederick Von Mierers, background, on the poster for HBO’s new docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult.

" Von Mierers befriended Richards when the latter was just 16, and invited him into a circle that became a group known as Eternal Values. Richards remained part of that group until the late ’90s when he fled what he eventually came to know as a cult. Director Chris Smith’s three-part series features Richards and other former members of Eternal Values.

Hoyt Richards became the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a dedicated member of the Eternal Values cult. The new HBO docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult," tells his story and that of the cult. Today he works in film and speaks out about cults as an expert on them. Frederick Von Mierers presented himself as wealthy, aristocratic spiritual figure when in reality he was Freddy Meyers, a kid from Brooklyn.

In the late ’70s he gathered young acolytes around him to form Eternal Values, a group that many people believe to be a cult. The new HBO docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" tells the story of Von Mierers and those he brought into Eternal Values, including male supermodel Hoyt Richards.

Hoyt Richards, seen here in the new HBO docuseries, "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult," was the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a devoted member of Eternal Values, the self-help cult created by Frederick Von Mierers. In the documentary, Richards shares his strange story from teenage cult members to supermodel to cult expert sharing his knowledge with others going through similar journeys.

Hoyt Richards, left, with producer Andrew Jarecki, center, and director Chris Smith at the New York premiere of HBO’s new docuseries "Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" at the Museum of Arts and Design on May 20, 2026. Richards, who is featured in the series, was becoming the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a dedicated member of the Eternal Values cult.

Today he works in film and speaks out about cults as an expert on them. Richards, who is featured in the series, was becoming the world’s first male supermodel in the ’80s at the same time he was a dedicated member of the Eternal Values cult.

Today he works in film and speaks out about cults as an expert on them. Jacki Adams was a Ford model when fellow model Hoyt Richards invited her to join a group called Eternal Values. She soon realized the group was cult and went to the authorities and media with her story.

"Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult" is the story of Eternal Values, and features Adams, Richards, and other former members





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Hoyt Richards Eternal Values Cult Supermodel Cult Expert Chris Smith Andrew Jarecki Museum Of Arts And Design New York Premiere HBO Docuseries Model Cult Self-Help Cult Cult Expert Supermodel Cult Eternal Values Frederick Von Mierers Hoyt Richards Model Cult Supermodel Cult Expert Chris Smith Andrew Jarecki Museum Of Arts And Design New York Premiere HBO Docuseries Model Cult Self-Help Cult Cult Expert Supermodel Cult Eternal Values Frederick Von Mierers Hoyt Richards

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