HoYoverse Confirms Petit Planet Monetization Model Excludes Character Gacha

Petit Planet developers state characters are free for all players. HoYoverse confirms only cosmetics are monetized. Learn about the launch date and future updates.

HoYoverse is preparing to launch Petit Planet, a new life simulation game that departs from the company's traditional revenue structures. During a recent developer interview, lead game designer Murphy clarified that the title will not utilize the gacha system common in other HoYo titles like Genshin Impact.

Core Monetization Structure and Accessibility

The developer confirmed that all characters and non-player characters within Petit Planet are fully accessible without mandatory purchases. Murphy explained that neighbors will not be locked behind limited-time banners or random chance mechanics. This approach ensures that the core narrative and social interactions remain available to every player regardless of spending habits.

Also read Prime Video Confirms Savage Son as The Terminal List Season 3

Story chapters involving these neighbors are also completely free. The team emphasized that the only items available for purchase are cosmetic modifications for the player's home and avatar. This structure aims to prevent the financial pressure often associated with collecting characters in other free-to-play titles.

Developer Feedback and System Adjustments

HoYoverse acknowledged that previous beta tests revealed player frustration with currency rates. Murphy stated that these initial monetization solutions were not the final version. The development team is actively listening to community feedback to refine the economy before the official release.

Advertisement

ScreenRant noted that balancing a cozy simulation with sustainable revenue is complex. However, removing character locks reduces the need for excessive spending compared to competitors. This strategy may attract players who prefer fair progression without predatory microtransactions.

Launch Schedule and Platform Availability

Petit Planet will officially launch on December 4 across mobile devices and personal computers. The game promises a bespoke character roster with detailed stories, differing from the massive selection found in Animal Crossing. This focused design allows for deeper individual development of each companion.

A version for the Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for release in 2027. The developer hopes this staggered rollout allows for further optimization of the game systems. Players can expect a more tailored experience that prioritizes accessibility and long-term enjoyment over rapid monetization.