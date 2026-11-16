Howie Mandel to Host ‘Joker’s Wild’ Game Show Revival

Sony is producing the show, which is set to go into syndication on CBS-owned stations in the fall of 2027.

Sony doing business with CBS is notable, as the two companies had a protracted legal fight over two other game shows:a year ago that involved disputes over distribution contracts for the Sony-produced shows.

CBS Media Ventures will handle ad sales for the new series. , the new game will keep the oversized slot machines and gameplay of the original show and add a new bonus round.back,” said Mandel.

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“It’s such a fun, crazy show, and getting to be a part of that is a real honor. There’s something great about taking a show people have loved for years and seeing what you can do with it today. I’m excited to get in there, have some laughs, and probably make a little bit of a mess along the way. That’s usually when I’m having the most fun.

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” Jack Barry created and hosted the original version of the show. It had a brief revival in the early 1990s, and Snoop Dogg hosted a new version ofis one of the most recognizable brands in game show history, with a format that combines trivia, unpredictability and big-money stakes,” said Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television.

“Howie brings exactly the kind of wit, energy and spontaneity that this game demands. With him at the helm, we’re excited to introduceto a new generation of viewers and continue evolving this iconic franchise for today’s audiences without losing the qualities that made it a favorite in the first place. ”) is the executive producer and showrunner of The Joker’s Wild. Filming is set to begin this month at Sony’s Culver City lot. Plus Icon