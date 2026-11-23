Trump was reportedly going to fire Howard Lutnick, but then he just so happened to make a very generous $25 million donation.

Howard Lutnick Was About to Be Fired over His Ties to Epstein. Then He Sent $25 Million in Trump’s Direction. Trump was reportedly going to fire Howard Lutnick, but then he just so happened to make a very generous $25 million donation.

When you get on Donald Trump’s bad side, there’s almost nothing you can do. Both of his terms have been marked by abrupt firings, like when he fired Rex Tillerson, the Secretary of State, by. Trump’s second term has also been generous with the firings, with many high-profile women in particular like Homeland Security Secretaryabruptly getting the axe.

Also read Trump Chooses Economic Stranglehold on Iran Over Military Strikes as Blockade Hits $25 Billion

No doubt it can be humiliating to pledge your loyalty to a man who won’t think twice before unceremoniously kicking you to the curb at the slightest annoyance. But it turns out therea way to avoid the embarrassment of being fired from the most historically unpopular administration! And it only costs $25 million. Trump was ready to fire Howard Lutnick after he admitted visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Then Lutnick donated $25 million to Trump’s presidential library, and suddenly all was well again. www.wsj.com/politics/pol…. Epstein, the disgraced financier accused of horrific sexual abuse crimes, had a long-documented relationship with Trump. But during the Biden administration, MAGA world became obsessed with revealing the Epstein files, convinced that it would solely implicate high-ranking Democrats in a secret cabal of sexual predators. It did no such thing, but a lot of wealthy people were caught in the crosshairs.

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Lutnick excused the jaunt with Epstein by saying he didn’t leave his children there. Great, thanks. The extent of Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein came under heavy scrutiny after he gave contradictory statements about his ties to the disgraced financier. Lutnick has denied any wrongdoing. https://to.pbs.org/4cMq0usTrump, who had troubled dodging his own sordid history of sexual crimes and friendship with Epstein, was reportedly livid with Lutnick and was pretty close to firing him.

After all, the White House only has room for one predator! But then Lutnick, who is a billionaire,and suddenly, admitting that you were on an island owned by a notorious sex criminal is water under the bridge. Good thing all the money being donated to Trump’s library is definitely for the future project and President Trump’s presidential library foundation raised $57.6 million in its first seven months of operation, according to a newly filed tax return.

Lutnick, meanwhile, is apparently still in hot water regardless over aspects of the Nvidia scandal, the tech company whose CEO Jensen Huang was apparently in bed literally and figuratively with an accused Chinese spy. Lutnick has beento China and compromising national security, in order to enrich himself and his family.

Unfortunately for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Democrats who want Lutnick to be held accountable for his role in the scandal, Trump just got Huang, assuring the company that the national security concerns aren’t real and everything is fine! Maybe Lutnick can give Trump another $25 million to stay in the job, because although money can’t buy love, it certainly seems to be able to buy impunity. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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