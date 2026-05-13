Howard Lutnick Provides Detailed Testimony on Limited Interactions With Jeffrey Epstein

A detailed account of Howard Lutnick's testimony before the House Oversight Committee regarding his three encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and the circumstances that led him to distance himself.

Howard Lutnick recently provided extensive testimony during a nearly four-hour closed-door interview conducted on May 6 by the House Oversight Committee . This session was part of a broader and more aggressive review by lawmakers who are seeking to uncover the full extent of Jeffrey Epstein 's network and the potentially compromising conduct of various high-profile political and business figures.

During this testimony, Lutnick offered new and specific details regarding a 2005 visit to one of Epstein's residences. He recounted how he abruptly ended a tour of the home after spotting a massage table positioned in the middle of the living space. When Lutnick questioned the presence of the table, Epstein allegedly responded that it was used every day for the right kind of massage.

Lutnick testified that he interpreted this comment as a clear indication that the activities involving the table were sexual in nature. This interaction was described as gross and off-putting by Lutnick, who stated that he and his wife felt immediate discomfort and chose to leave the premises shortly thereafter. The testimony further clarified the limited nature of the relationship between Lutnick and Epstein, who were neighbors in Manhattan for approximately fourteen years, from 2005 until 2019.

Despite their proximity, Lutnick maintained that he only interacted with Epstein in person on three distinct occasions. The first was the aforementioned 2005 townhouse tour. The second occurrence took place in 2011, during which Lutnick briefly met with Epstein to address a neighborhood dispute involving a specific construction project. The third and perhaps most unsettling interaction occurred in 2012, when Lutnick and his family were vacationing near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He testified that Epstein's staff somehow discovered the family's private travel plans and reached out to arrange a lunch meeting. Lutnick described the way the invitation was orchestrated as inexplicable and disturbing. He noted that while Epstein seemed to prefer a one-on-one meeting, Lutnick's wife insisted that the entire travel party, including another family, accompany them. Lutnick emphasized that throughout these three encounters, he never witnessed Epstein engage in any sexual misconduct or inappropriate activity with young women or girls.

Following the testimony, Representative James Comer defended Lutnick, arguing that the commerce secretary had been transparent about his limited history with the disgraced financier. Comer acknowledged that some of Lutnick's previous public statements had not been entirely truthful, specifically referring to comments made last year where Lutnick claimed he was effectively 'one and done' with Epstein after the initial 2005 visit. Under questioning, Lutnick defended these statements by clarifying his definition of the term.

He argued that he meant he never again intentionally placed himself in a private social or business setting with Epstein after determining the man was disgusting. This distinction was used to explain why subsequent meetings, such as the neighborhood dispute and the family lunch, did not contradict his feeling of detachment from Epstein's social circle. This line of questioning fits into a larger pattern of investigation into the culture of impunity that surrounded Epstein and his associates.

The House Committee is continuing to explore how powerful individuals were protected from scrutiny for decades. This includes the ongoing fallout from the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a twenty-year prison sentence for her role in conspiring with Epstein to abuse minors. The committee is also preparing for further testimonies, including an interview with Tova Noel, a prison guard who was on duty at the time of Epstein's death.

The overarching goal of these proceedings is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the systemic failures that allowed such a network to operate without interference from law enforcement or government oversight for so long





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