Howard Lutnick to Testify on Nvidia Chip Scandal as Congress Demands Answers on China Exports

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee as bipartisan lawmakers demand answers over Nvidia chip exports and the agency's failure to blacklist Singapore-based Megaspeed.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has formally agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10 regarding the Department of Commerce's handling of AI chip export controls and the ongoing Nvidia spy scandal. This voluntary appearance follows intense bipartisan pressure from lawmakers who are demanding immediate accountability for the agency's role in allowing advanced semiconductor shipments that allegedly defied executive orders.

The announcement comes after Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott sent formal letters to Lutnick and former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang requesting their separate appearances. Scott has scheduled Huang to appear on December 3, while Lutnick's hearing is set for December 10. A spokesperson for Lutnick confirmed that the Secretary has proactively agreed to address the committee's questions regarding national security concerns raised by recent public reports.

Also read Commerce Dept’s Lutnick, Kessler under fire over inaction on Nvidia’s Megaspeed ‘spy’ fiasco

Bipartisan concern has reached a fever pitch as lawmakers question why the Commerce Department did not act sooner against Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm linked to Alice Huang. Alice Huang was identified as the alleged Chinese spy who had an extramarital relationship with Jensen Huang, raising fears that Nvidia chips were smuggled or illegally accessed by Chinese AI companies. Senator Richard Blumenthal emphasized the need to determine if export controls were deliberately relaxed to facilitate these movements.

Senator Jim Banks of Indiana urged for Lutnick to testify as soon as possible, noting serious bipartisan questions about how these issues persisted over the last year. Banks stated that chips appear to have been exported in direct defiance of President Trump's orders to stop such shipments, highlighting a critical failure in oversight that requires immediate congressional scrutiny and explanation.

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The political stakes are high for Lutnick, with critics on Capitol Hill questioning why the agency failed to blacklist Megaspeed despite receiving classified warnings. Prior to President Trump's trip to China in mid-May, Lutnick was presented with a highly classified memo detailing Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, yet no action was taken against the firm or its enforcement rules in Southeast Asia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly criticized the Commerce Department's inaction, asserting that other agencies like Treasury and the State Department had been waiting for months for decisive action. Bessent reportedly confronted Lutnick in the Situation Room after the scandal broke, demanding to know why Megaspeed had not been named an entity of concern despite growing evidence of smuggling activities.

Some members of Congress are pressing for answers much sooner than the scheduled December hearings. Representative Brian Mast has requested that Jensen Huang appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on December 1 for a closed-door interview, warning that a subpoena would be issued if Huang did not confirm his attendance by Friday evening.

Senator Thom Tillis, who is leaving Congress in January, advised Lutnick to testify immediately before Democrats take control of both chambers next year. Tillis emphasized that Lutnick should take the opportunity to lay out the facts to Republicans who are generally inclined to take his statements at face value, rather than waiting for a more hostile political environment.

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The White House continues to defend Lutnick, maintaining that the President has complete confidence in his ability to serve as Commerce Secretary. White House officials described Lutnick as the most transformative Commerce Secretary in modern history, a stance reinforced by former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang who previously praised Lutnick's rapid learning of the industry and his support for U.S. AI leadership.

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including Representatives Gregory Meeks, Gabe Amo, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, have signed letters demanding answers over the administration's approval of advanced AI chip exports. These lawmakers cited concerning links to China and alarming reports of potential Chinese intelligence ties to Jensen Huang as critical factors requiring urgent federal investigation.

As the December hearings approach, the central question remains whether the Commerce Department's internal processes failed due to negligence or were compromised by the personal relationships involved. The testimony from Lutnick and Huang will be essential in determining the extent of the breach and ensuring that U.S. advanced technology does not continue to fuel China's military expansion.