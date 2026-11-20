Actor Howard Hesseman discusses his vitiligo diagnosis and health journey during a candid podcast appearance, detailing the onset of symptoms and his decision to avoid medical treatment for the skin condition.

Actor Howard Hesseman shared a deeply personal revelation during a recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast. The 69-year-old actor opened up about living with vitiligo, a skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment. He discussed the topic while promoting his upcoming holiday film, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True. The candid conversation provided new insights into his personal health journey and how he manages his condition.

Howard Hesseman Explains Vitiligo Onset

Hesseman described the sudden and unsettling nature of his diagnosis. He recalled experiencing distressing dreams about being on film as a newscaster before the physical symptoms appeared. He stated that the process was horrible and difficult to comprehend at the time. The actor noted that he does not know the exact cause of the condition. He speculated that it might have been due to nerves or a virus. He mentioned visiting Second City and going on vacation to Club Med with a friend. Upon returning from the trip, he began noticing white spots appearing on his skin.

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Public Awareness and Celebrity Examples

During the discussion, Hesseman emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding the disease. He asked host Michael Rosenbaum if he knew what vitiligo was, defining it simply as a skin disease. He pointed to model Winnie Harlow as a prominent example of someone living with the condition. Hesseman explained that people might recognize the spots on the hands or face of Black individuals. He confirmed that he has vitiligo all over his body. Rosenbaum noted that the condition was not visibly apparent on Hesseman's skin during the interview. The actor explained that the coverage is extensive because the condition affects his entire body.

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Health Implications and Treatment Choices

Hesseman discussed the physical effects of vitiligo on his daily life. He revealed that the condition has changed how his skin responds to sunlight. He stated that he is unable to tan due to the lack of pigment. However, he clarified that he is not more susceptible to skin cancer than the average person. He admitted that he burns, but the sun damage is not visible. He acknowledged that he does not like his very fair skin. He noted that the condition has helped him look younger compared to his peers. He compared his appearance to George Hamilton, stating he does not have the same burned look.

Medical Research and Personal Decisions

The actor appreciated the research efforts conducted by Howard University on vitiligo. Despite the availability of treatments, Hesseman refrained from undergoing medical procedures. He agreed to take a pill initially but chose not to pursue further interventions. This decision reflects his approach to managing the condition. The podcast appearance highlights his openness about health issues. It also brings attention to a condition that often goes unnoticed in public figures.