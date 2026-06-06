How Your Online Habits Are Making Your Home a Target for High-Tech Burglars

A recent case in the UK reveals how criminals now use publicly available online data such as property listings, social media, and smart device names to plan burglaries. Experts warn that traditional security measures are insufficient if you unwittingly broadcast sensitive information about your home's layout and daily routines.

Recent reports of an organised crime gang that looted luxury homes across the UK by studying their floorplans on Rightmove is a stark reminder that the traditional image of a burglar is outdated.

Their secret weapon was not a sophisticated lockpick but rather data that was freely available online, meaning criminals no longer need to spend days monitoring cars or posing as delivery drivers.

'Instead, homeowners are unwittingly broadcasting their layouts, security vulnerabilities, and exact daily movements from the comfort of their sofas, making them easy targets for sophisticated robbers,' security expert Nick Jordan told the Daily Mail. The co-founder of Stratford-upon-Avon-based firm Detectnology, alongside Mia Moles, Nick added: 'As security professionals, we see how easily people fall into these information traps. True security is no longer about strong locks; it requires managing the digital and physical information you project into the world.

' Former police officer Dave Lewis added that most burglaries are not random. 'They are often based on opportunity and information people share without even realising it. ' So is your home at risk? We asked experts to reveal the common digital habits that make you an easy target - and how you can protect yourself.

Old property listings Sites like Rightmove and Zoopla are great for providing in-depth information about a prospective property, but leaving the listing online post-sale is ill-advised. To protect your property from being targeted, ask your estate agent to remove old listings, including interior images, posted on property search websites.

Social media posts Holiday countdowns, airport selfies, or even a casual 'weekend getaway' post can signal that your home is empty so Dave advises being mindful of giving away too much online.

'It's not just what you post, it's when you post it. Sharing pictures is a great way of showing everyone what you're up to, but consider who might see them, and what you may have previously inadvertently disclosed about where you live,' he said. Postpone sharing any holiday photos until you return home and, if you can, keep your social accounts private, Dave suggested. He also warned of a 'lesser-known danger' to posting pictures taken at home.

'Smartphones embed location data (known as metadata) into every photo,' he said. 'If you share interior shots or garden pics publicly, that data can pinpoint your exact address. ' Don't forget to check for any details that make your home easily identifiable. Wi-fi weaknesses Security experts from Detectnology, Nick Jordan and Mia Moles, added that while smart technology offers incredible convenience, it can also create an invisible map of your security infrastructure.

'Many homeowners leave their home Wi-Fi network name on its default setting (such as"BT-Hub-XYZ") or name their smart devices based on their location,' they said. 'High-value burglars frequently scout targeted neighbourhoods using basic Wi-Fi scanning applications on mobile devices. If your router broadcasts its specific model or provider, it becomes significantly easier to target with signal-jamming equipment.

Furthermore, if your smart devices are named"Kitchen Ring Camera,""Side Gate Sensor," or"Master Bedroom Echo," you are broadcasting the precise layout of your security hardware and room locations to anyone parked in a vehicle outside,' they warned. They advise changing your Wi-Fi network name (SSID) to a generic phrase that gives no indication of your surname, house number, or router brand.

Moreover, when setting up smart home cameras and sensors, use abstract or non-descriptive names within the app so their location and purpose remain hidden if your network is ever scanned. Think twice before showing off your renovation Posting 'our new kitchen is finally done!

' or sharing a bathroom reveal on Facebook or Instagram is incredibly common - but it also means that you are broadcasting the layout of your new home and what's inside. 'We all love a before and after, but remember, you're showing strangers exactly where to find your lovely new coffee machine, your art, and your expensive jewellery,' Dave said.

Instead of sharing them publicly, save renovation posts for close friends and private groups - but ensure you never tag the location, he suggested. When renovating, consider installing some high security door and window locks, he added.

'These are not as exciting as a new kitchen, but vitally important,' Dave said. Vehicle and key fobs For many organised gangs, luxury vehicles are the primary target, and access to the home is simply a means to acquire the keys





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