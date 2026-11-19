Growing old together doesn’t always mean happily ever after.

married Americans don’t feel satisfied in their marriage. New research suggests that unhealthy dynamic can have very real effects on the brain and cognition over time.

The problem isn’t only in marriages though — the same risk affects millions of single folks, causing a cascade of health consequences in addition to increased dementia risk. The cause is loneliness. And a new study suggests that making vows or even simply living with someone doesn’t protect us from it.

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Loneliness is tied to more than just dementia — it has health impacts equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and can affect the heart, vascular health and immune system.tracked whether thousands of people ages 65 and up were never, occasionally, or chronically lonely over the course of eight years. Over 36% of participants ultimately developed dementia. Those who had experienced chronic loneliness had a 38% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who were never lonely.

Of those who were chronically lonely, about a third lived with a spouse or family member.

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“It shows this vulnerability may also stem from unsatisfying relationships, caregiving burdens, or lack of meaningful activities,” said lead author Yvanna Simon. “Health care professionals, social workers, and policymakers should not exclusively focus on living arrangements as a proxy for social risk, but should also incorporate subjective experiences of connection and loneliness. ”Karine Pérès.

“While most people experience loneliness at some point in their lives, it is when loneliness becomes chronic and persistent that it may increase the risk of developing dementia. ”Loneliness and social isolation have major impacts beyond mental and emotional health. They increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and premature death. Karine says that loneliness could affect our brains through prolonged stress, impacting the immune system, triggering inflammation.

Plus, “lack of social interactions limits cognitive stimulation, while unresolved social stress leads to an accumulation of biological wear and tear over time. ” The mortality impact of being lonely “is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity,” wrote surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy. But mental health shouldn’t be overlooked either: People who are lonely are twice as likely to get depressed.

It can also lead to anxiety, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.emphasized that loneliness was a public health threat, affecting more than individual health and extending to learning, employment, productivity and more. Loneliness is linked to more than 871,000 deaths around the world every year.has shown that younger generations are hit the hardest.

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Digital occupiers like social media, gaming and porn “give this short-term dopamine hit and relief that replaces real intimacy and acts as a barrier to being vulnerable to how they might be feeling,” psychotherapist Justin Long told