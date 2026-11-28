Social media is rife with phony ads trying to take your money. Looking over them carefully will help you avoid falling for a fake.

Imagine stumbling upon a Facebook ad for a jacket that's $300 under normal circumstances, going for a mere $39. With high-quality images and logos you recognize, plus a ticking clock to pressure you into buying within a short timeframe, these ads are often effective at getting you to act without thinking it through.

But in most cases, that"bargain" is you handing over money to a fraudster. Many people have fallen victim to scam ads on social media, some of which direct people to make a purchase from an external website. People reported losing over $95 million as a result of such purchases in 2025. They may appear to be run by well-known and reputable businesses, sell nonexistent goods or feature fake celebrity endorsements .

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Many will direct you to a fake website, while others seek as many of your details as possible. As with most places online, having the wordsimply means a fee has been paid to display the ad, so you need to investigate more to see whether it's legitimate. Don't assume a phony site will be of poor quality and full of typos. Many scam ads will copy logos, images and their general look from the pages of well-known stores.