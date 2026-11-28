How you can spot and avoid scam ads on social media
Social media is rife with phony ads trying to take your money. Looking over them carefully will help you avoid falling for a fake.
Imagine stumbling upon a Facebook ad for a jacket that's $300 under normal circumstances, going for a mere $39. With high-quality images and logos you recognize, plus a ticking clock to pressure you into buying within a short timeframe, these ads are often effective at getting you to act without thinking it through.
But in most cases, that"bargain" is you handing over money to a fraudster. Many people have fallen victim to scam ads on social media, some of which direct people to make a purchase from an external website. People reported losing over $95 million as a result of such purchases in 2025. They may appear to be run by well-known and reputable businesses, sell nonexistent goods or feature fake celebrity endorsements .
Many will direct you to a fake website, while others seek as many of your details as possible. As with most places online, having the wordsimply means a fee has been paid to display the ad, so you need to investigate more to see whether it's legitimate. Don't assume a phony site will be of poor quality and full of typos. Many scam ads will copy logos, images and their general look from the pages of well-known stores.
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