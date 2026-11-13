How Work and Family Blend at London Jewelers

Two longtime London Jewelers employees share their perspective on working for the family-run company.

London Jewelers celebrates its 100th anniversary, Mark Udell, chief executive officer, and his wife Candy, president, are looking to stand out in a busy market by nurturing a hands-on, family-first mindset; having a strong portfolio of luxury“When I first started, of course, we weren’t as big as we are now.

As a new hire, I was observing and being a sponge. I noticed right away that clients were coming in just to sit and socialize for a short period of time, and then they would get up, give their adviser a handshake or a hug and then leave.

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These people didn’t even come in to make a purchase, but yet they’re coming in here as if they’re stopping by their local diner,” said Richard Cefalu, director of store operations and longtime employee of London Jewelers, told WWD.

“It’s just a remarkable culture; it’s addictive. ”Loewe's 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Collection Has Arrived, and It's a Far Cry From Your Usual Holiday Merchindustry working as a bench jeweler before pivoting into the business side and store operations after meeting the Udells through mutual friends.

“I went to interview with Mark and Candy at their home, which was unheard of in the industry, where we had a beautiful dinner that Candy had made. It was really unlike anything ; when I tell the story, people in the industry kind of raise their eyebrows. Four hours later, we met at the Manhasset flagship location, shook hands and it’s been an incredible journey and experience,” Cefalu said of his joining the company.

Cefalu said that, throughout his 29-year journey with London Jewelers, the founders’ ability to create a family-like atmosphere combined with hard work and dedication set them apart.

“They have created a culture around their people, as well as around their client base. I haven’t had a lot of jobs in the industry because I usually stay a good period of time and believe in longevity, but I’ve been dedicated to this family and they’ve honored me with the opportunity to be along for the ride,” he said.

“You’ll never find a harder-working ownership — they are 24/7. They have an amazing vision and an amazing business. They took a small, small clock repair shop in Glen Cove, this little mom-and-pop business and their vision took it to a whole other level. ” Cefalu said the values imbued within the company include the Udells’ ability to stay approachable, available and still uphold the homey, mom-and-pop shop feeling even as the business has scaled and expanded.

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“It’s just been a great working relationship. Look, not every day is a good day, but I have to tell you, I look forward to the challenges. The Udells are always striving to be better and to be the best in the industry, which I do believe they are. I believe that they’ve built an amazing operation, wrapped around their vision and culture.

I just think it sets us apart from everybody else,” he said. Cefalu said the Udells are not only hands-on on the flagship’s retail floor, but continue to show up for and embrace employees throughout their highs and lows, for instance, giving accolades to a late colleague after his passing.

“Seeing their personal emotions to certain people in their organization, it’s hard to explain. They’re different — they make you feel as part of their family. When they say it, they mean it,” he said. Cefalu also recalled the challenges of the 2008 financial crisis, remembering the company came together to brainstorm and found a way to “get past it and survive.

” “You go through the tough times of life and we always seem to come through. I always say to Mark and Candy whenever something may come up that they’re concerned about, ‘Don’t be concerned, we’re survivors,’” he said.

Cefalu added that the founders have often stayed ahead of the game, whether by pivoting to social media or developing weekly retail recaps coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.here because of the experience and family feel,” he said, adding that London Jewelers’ good reputation brings customers.

“I think that people now gravitate to London because of our reputation, because of what we provide with our services, our selection of brands and classic jewelry and what’s unique is that the family is in the store. They’re in their stores often.

“They will be on the floor and introduce themselves to people — they interact with their client, their client base. It’s not like their owners that sit in a corporate office and stay back. They are really hands-on, even on a Saturday or Sunday,” he said of the Udells.

Throughout the retail floor training process, Cefalu said each employee is trained and coached hands-on, acquainted with the family’s DNA and the business’s culture and taught how to provide a high level of service. The flagship, located in Manhasset, N.Y. , welcomes a lot of regular and new clients who are seeking out special occasion jewels and “They just love to shop.

The men, for the most part and some women, are watch gurus and we certainly provide the best selection of luxury watch brands. We have clients that could buy a watch every weekend for a month or so.

Then you don’t maybe see them for a watch, but the wives are coming in and they’re buying a piece of classic jewelry, diamond studs, diamond bracelets, maybe an upgraded eternity diamond band or a piece of beautiful fashion jewelry from one of the brands,” he said.

“But because of the way we’ve developed the concept of how we built the stores here in the flagship, all of our stores are connected, are open. “I always joke that a client can come in here on a snowy or rainy day, and they don’t have to leave the store because they can walk through all the different boutiques and brands and they could stay in the store for hours.

That was part of the vision — to give clients the exposure and experience of being able to shop the way they shop,” he said of being able to introduce introducing clients to new brands.

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“Over the years, I’ve developed relationships with many, many, many clients. Our VIP base is very deep, and you get to know these people,” he said, adding that the company’s retail employees can learn a new client’s family, vocation and interests in just the first three minutes of meeting.

“We have clients that just walk into the watch salon to see their adviser or one of the managers that they know well, and they’ll sit down with a cup of coffee and just come for a visit. It may not even be for a purchase,” he said. Debbie Spevak, boutique manager at Van Cleef & Arpels at London Jewelers, who has worked for the company since 1997, echoed Cefalo’s feelings.

Spevak met the Udells through her late husband, Michael Spevak, who served as general manager and worked at London Jewelers’ East Hampton, N.Y. , location on the weekends before joining the Manhasset team. Ten-plus years later, she moved into working at its Van Cleef & Arpels boutique.

“Mark and Candy are the most devoted, passionate people I’ve ever met. They have unlimited energy and a major family spirit, but at the same time, they are very innovative and stay ahead of the trends,” she said.

“They are the dynamic duo. ”“Their children, Randi and Scott, are carrying that same devotion, which is their legacy,” she said. As the retail landscape continues to change, Spevak said she believes customers stay loyal to London Jewelers because of the leaders’ approach to their employees and clients, treating them like family and staying involved with not only the business, but also the wider community.

“They put themselves out there for everybody. They’re generous from the heart and from the pocket,” she said of the Udells. Spevak added that she loves how Mark Udell introduces himself to new clients and tells each about the history of the family business.

“It’s all about storytelling, and he’s proud to tell his story, which is a nice thing and people like it. ”are on a roller-coaster ride, going up, but as far as the industry itself, I think it’s more geared toward client experience and relationships. You have to make that experience special, and I think that’s our main goal,” she said.

“I love embracing all areas of London Jewelers. If I don’t have something at Van Cleef, I’ll bring them over to London Jewelers, the diamond area or another brand like Roberto Coin or Bulgari. We’re a multibrand company, and we have to embrace all the brands. We have the ability to bring them around all other areas of the company, and it’s a great experience for the client,” she said.

“ also don’t just carry the brands; they support the brands. It’s a partnership. ” Looking to the year ahead, Spevak said she’s excited for London Jewelers’ watch salon reopening following a renovation at the Americana Manhasset flagship.

“Mark and Candy are two people that absolutely deserve all the recognition. I’ve had other jobs with other people, and I’ve just never met two people that were so devoted and so committed to their business and their family,” she said.

“They give a gift to every employee on their birthday. These are the little things that bring it all together. They’re amazing. I’m honored that I work for them and can speak about them and their company.

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