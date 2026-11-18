Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman laid out the plan for her first 100 days in office after defeating Karen Bass.

When Nithya Raman beat out incumbent Karen Bass as the next mayor of Los Angeles in the November midterm election, it ushered in an era of firsts for the role as well as a possible future full of progressive promises.

While Raman will now inherit a long list of complicated problems that plague most large American cities, she has promised to address issues like homelessness and housing affordability in a different way than previous administrations to “build a city that works. ” Raman is now one of several democratic socialist politicians who hold power in major cities across the U.S., including Washington, D.C. , Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Also read What happens to Nithya Raman's LA City Council seat once she's sworn in as mayor?

The 45-year-old democratic socialist outlined what she planned to do during her first 100 days in office before she even won the race, laying out a seven-point plan in an October 13 Instagram post. Newsweek reached out to Democratic Socialists of America Los Angeles for comment on Raman's mayoral victory via text message Tuesday and had not received a response in time for publication. Who Is Nithya Raman, the Next Mayor of LA?

Raman immigrated to the U.S. from India as a child. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and graduate degree from MIT. She has background in urban planning, and was elected to City Council in 2020 as an outsider after a successful grassroots campaign. She lives in Silver Lake, with her husband and twins.

Before winning her campaign to represent District 4, Raman had co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition to mobilize her neighbors to address homelessness in their community. While representing District 4, she chaired the Housing and Homelessness Committee and emerged as one of the council's leading voices on housing affordability, homelessness and tenant protections. Once Raman takes office, she will make history as the city's first Asian-American, Indian-American, South Asian and Hindu mayor.

How Raman Plans to Address Housing Affordability Before running for mayor, Raman represented Los Angeles City Council District 4. As a council member, Raman championed some of the strongest renter protections in the city in two decades, helping raise her profile among younger, progressive voters, which helped her win the campaign. Renter protections, housing supply and affordability have remained tenets of Raman’s agenda going forward.

She has promised to “build a city you can afford” by fast-tracking construction and tripling annual housing construction in Los Angeles. While this may seem like a lofty goal, Michael Lens, professor of urban planning and public policy and director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA, said in a phone interview with Newsweek on Friday that tripling housing production is ambitious but reflects targets Los Angeles is expected to meet under state housing-planning processes.

"These numbers, while really hard to achieve, are the kinds of numbers that the city is ultimately responsible for," Lens said. While Lens added that Raman does have the power to help accelerate housing construction, driving up supply and helping to lower costs, he cautioned that some of her campaign promises are highly ambitious.

Housing policy in Los Angeles is complex and can get caught in a web of zoning regulations, permitting requirements and financial challenges, which can cause projects that are even backed by City Hall years to complete.

“I've seen governors and other leaders in California set these types of ambitious targets in recent years, but we've never met them, so it's like we'll have to believe it when we really see it,” Lens said. While the mayor can influence housing production, Lens said it requires cooperation from the 15-member City Council, support from constituents and the county Board of Supervisors. He also said that Raman faces the challenge of the city's budget.

Los Angeles is reportedly facing a more than $96 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026 to 2027, according to recent projections from city officials.

"I think there are big things that mayors in L.A. and elsewhere can do, but the willingness to that has to be there," he said. One such example, according to Lens, is Bass' Executive Directive 1, which fast-tracked affordable housing projects by cutting down project review times.

However, he noted, efforts to expand housing can often face political resistance from some neighborhood groups.

"ED 1 showed how you could really change what's possible for housing development," he said. "It just got scaled back so rapidly that the outcomes weren't what we initially were kind of hoping in our fever dreams. " Lens said based on Raman’s track record, he expects her to be pragmatic in her approach, but only time will tell if she is actually able to accomplish all she promised on the campaign trail.

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“I hope that she continues that sort of mode of policy making, and is not just like fully influenced by the challenging political winds that might blow her in a different direction,” Lens said. While Raman has drawn national attention for being a democratic socialist, Lens said her ideology could be less important than her governing style.

"She's a pretty technocratic, evidence-based sort of politician," he said. Newsweek reached out to Raman’s office via email Friday with a list of questions regarding her agenda and response to critics who say her promises may be difficult to achieve and was referred to her website. On Raman’s mayoral campaign website, she lays out the specifics of her plan—including implementing a 60-day deadline to approve zoning-compliant projects and a 120-day deadline for discretionary projects.

While AB 2234 in 2024 established housing-related permit review deadlines for local agencies, housing advocates frequently argue that cities in California can still delay the process through repeated correction cycles, entitlement processes, environmental review and interdepartmental coordination. Raman says she plans to require coordinated intake meetings across all departments to avoid “late-stage surprises” that could delay projects, create a single-inspector model from start to finish and develop a citywide self-certification to expedite permits on certain projects.

Next Mayor of LA's Plan on Homelessness Homelessness is also likely to be among the first and most challenging tests Raman's administration will face. During her campaign, she pledged to reduce street homelessness by at least 50 percent before the city hosts the 2028 Olympic Games. She also vowed to eliminate long-term encampments before the end of her first term.

Raman wouldn't be the first mayor to make such promises—in 2017, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti pledged to cut street homelessness in half within five years and completely eliminate it by 2028. Yet the homeless population and people on the streets have since continued to surge. On her website, Raman has argued that the city has to expand shelter and housing capacity while also investing in getting people permanently housed.

She lays out a four-step plan that would repurpose hotel rooms used for Bass' Inside Safe program as a first step toward helping stabilize unhoused people so they can move onto the next step along the path to securing permanent housing. It comes as the city continues to struggle with one of the nation's largest homeless populations, despite increased spending and voter-approved measures.

According to the latest data from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city increased by 3.4 percent this year, heightening to more than 45,000 people. Lens said Raman's goal reflects the urgency many Angelenos feel about the crisis, but cautioned that the targets she has set should be seen as ambitious.

"That seems more aspirational than likely to come to fruition," Lens told Newsweek. He said that one of the biggest barriers will be the lack of permanent housing and shelter capacity to move large numbers of people off the streets.

"We don't have nearly enough housing options for that population," he said. However, Lens said, homelessness is likely among the most visible ways residents of Los Angeles will be able to judge Raman's success as mayor.

"The thing that we are more likely to notice is reductions in street homelessness," he said. But bureaucratic hurdles and budget constraints could make even that difficult to execute.

"Four-year terms are not that much time," Lens said. Policing in Los Angeles While the Los Angeles Police Protective League was a staunch supporter of Bass during her second campaign trail, union spokesperson Tom Saggau said in a phone interview with Newsweek Friday that the group is willing to work with Raman now that she is the new mayor. The union represents thousands of rank-and-file members of the Los Angeles Police Department .

It spent millions of dollars in opposition of Bass' campaign during the 2022 mayoral race, but shifted its views during her reelection campaign after she negotiated a new four-year contract that increased the police budget and raised pay for many members. Bass also has publicly supported keeping LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell around until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

She appointed McDonnell in 2024, and Raman campaigned on replacing McDonnell over accusations the department cooperated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a position that she has since walked back.

"We certainly don't see a lot of upside in firing Chief McDonnell," Saggau said. According to reporting from The Los Angeles Times, the LAPPL spent more than $7 million in ads and other efforts to keep Raman from winning the race. Despite clear indications that the union did not want Raman to lead Los Angeles, Saggau said it is now aligned with some of Raman's priorities, like expanding unarmed crisis response programs.

Raman has pledged to increase the number of trained crisis responders, behavioral health specialists, medical professionals and outreach workers assigned to every neighborhood. The teams would help alleviate some of the pressure from officers who have to respond to these nonviolent 911 calls.

"Unarmed response to certain 911 calls we think makes total sense. We've actually, as a union, one of the few unions that has supported unarmed responses to mental health calls," he said. Other major cities like San Francisco and San Diego utilize a similar response method to these types of 911 calls. Raman said she also plans to cut down the wait time for non-emergency calls by overhauling the city's call-categorization system.

However, implementing such changes requires money, something that Saggau said will be an early indicator of how much Raman will actually be able to do as mayor: "Your budget will show whether or not those things are accurate.

" He said that despite it being too early to know what the budget will indicate, Raman's approach to policy thus far makes sense: "The approach she's taking thus far of listening, letting data drive decisions, making sure that the systems are going to get looked at, conducting audits. These are all things that we support.

" Saggau added that the union plans to work with Raman before she even takes office: "We campaigned hard for Mayor Bass, but the voters voted; they've made their selection. Now it's our obligation to work with the incoming administration because now it's not campaign time, it's governing time.

" Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Edward T. Cumminsas the next mayor of Los Angeles in the November midterm election, it ushered in an era of firsts for the role as well as a possible future full of progressive promises.

While Raman will now inherit a long list of complicated problems that plague most large American cities, she has promised to address issues like homelessness and housing affordability in a different way than previous administrations to “build a city that works. ”The 45-year-old democratic socialist outlined what she planned to do during her first 100 days in office before she even won the race, laying out a seven-point plan in an October 13 Instagramreached out to Democratic Socialists of America Los Angeles for comment on Raman's mayoral victory via text message Tuesday and had not received a response in time for publication.

Raman immigrated to the U.S. from India as a child. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and graduate degree from MIT. She has background in urban planning, and was elected to City Council in 2020 as an outsider after a successful grassroots campaign. She lives in Silver Lake, with her husband and twins.

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Before winning her campaign to represent District 4, Raman had co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition to mobilize her neighbors to address homelessness in their community. While representing District 4, she chaired the Housing and Homelessness Committee and emerged as one of the council's leading voices on housing affordability, homelessness and tenant protections. Once Raman takes office, she will make history as the city's first Asian-American, Indian-American, South Asian and Hindu mayor.

Before running for mayor, Raman represented Los Angeles City Council District 4.in the city in two decades, helping raise her profile among younger, progressive voters, which helped her win the campaign. Renter protections, housing supply and affordability have remained tenets of Raman’s agenda going forward. She has promised to “build a city you can afford” by fast-tracking construction and tripling annual housing construction in Los Angeles.

While this may seem like a lofty goal, Michael Lens, professor of urban planning and public policy and director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA, said in a phone interview withon Friday that tripling housing production is ambitious but reflects targets Los Angeles is expected to meet under state housing-planning processes.

"These numbers, while really hard to achieve, are the kinds of numbers that the city is ultimately responsible for," Lens said. While Lens added that Raman does have the power to help accelerate housing construction, driving up supply and helping to lower costs, he cautioned that some of her campaign promises are highly ambitious.

Housing policy in Los Angeles is complex and can get caught in a web of zoning regulations, permitting requirements and financial challenges, which can cause projects that are even backed by City Hall years to complete.

“I've seen governors and other leaders in California set these types of ambitious targets in recent years, but we've never met them, so it's like we'll have to believe it when we really see it,” Lens said. While the mayor can influence housing production, Lens said it requires cooperation from the 15-member City Council, support from constituents and the county Board of Supervisors. He also said that Raman faces the challenge of the city's budget.

Los Angeles is reportedly facing a more than $96 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026 to 2027, according to recent projections from city officials.

"I think there are big things that mayors in L.A. and elsewhere can do, but the willingness to that has to be there," he said. One such example, according to Lens, is Bass' Executive Directive 1, which fast-tracked affordable housing projects by cutting down project review times.

However, he noted, efforts to expand housing can often face political resistance from some neighborhood groups.

"ED 1 showed how you could really change what's possible for housing development," he said. "It just got scaled back so rapidly that the outcomes weren't what we initially were kind of hoping in our fever dreams. " Lens said based on Raman’s track record, he expects her to be pragmatic in her approach, but only time will tell if she is actually able to accomplish all she promised on the campaign trail.

“I hope that she continues that sort of mode of policy making, and is not just like fully influenced by the challenging political winds that might blow her in a different direction,” Lens said. While Raman has drawn national attention for being a democratic socialist, Lens said her ideology could be less important than her governing style.reached out to Raman’s office via email Friday with a list of questions regarding her agenda and response to critics who say her promises may be difficult to achieve and was referred to her website.

, she lays out the specifics of her plan—including implementing a 60-day deadline to approve zoning-compliant projects and a 120-day deadline for discretionary projects. While AB 2234 in 2024 established housing-related permit review deadlines for local agencies, housing advocates frequently argue that cities in California can still delay the process through repeated correction cycles, entitlement processes, environmental review and interdepartmental coordination.

Raman says she plans to require coordinated intake meetings across all departments to avoid “late-stage surprises” that could delay projects, create a single-inspector model from start to finish and develop a citywide self-certification to expedite permits on certain projects. Homelessness is also likely to be among the first and most challenging tests Raman's administration will face. During her campaign, she pledged to reduce street homelessness by at least 50 percent before the city hosts the 2028 Olympic Games.

She also vowed to eliminate long-term encampments before the end of her first term. Raman wouldn't be the first mayor to make such promises—in 2017, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti pledged to cut street homelessness in half within five years and completely eliminate it by 2028. Yet the homeless population and people on the streets have since continued to surge.

On her website, Raman has argued that the city has to expand shelter and housing capacity while also investing in getting people permanently housed.that would repurpose hotel rooms used for Bass' Inside Safe program as a first step toward helping stabilize unhoused people so they can move onto the next step along the path to securing permanent housing. It comes as the city continues to struggle with one of the nation's largest homeless populations, despite increased spending and voter-approved measures.from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city increased by 3.4 percent this year, heightening to more than 45,000 people.

Lens said Raman's goal reflects the urgency many Angelenos feel about the crisis, but cautioned that the targets she has set should be seen as ambitious. He said that one of the biggest barriers will be the lack of permanent housing and shelter capacity to move large numbers of people off the streets.

However, Lens said, homelessness is likely among the most visible ways residents of Los Angeles will be able to judge Raman's success as mayor. But bureaucratic hurdles and budget constraints could make even that difficult to execute.

"Four-year terms are not that much time," Lens said. While the Los Angeles Police Protective League was a staunch supporter of Bass during her second campaign trail, union spokesperson Tom Saggau said in a phone interview withThe union represents thousands of rank-and-file members of the Los Angeles Police Department .

It spent millions of dollars in opposition of Bass' campaign during the 2022 mayoral race, but shifted its views during her reelection campaign after she negotiated a new four-year contract that increased the police budget and raised pay for many members. Bass also has publicly supported keeping LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell around until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

She appointed McDonnell in 2024, and Raman campaigned on replacing McDonnell over accusations the department cooperated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a position that she has since walked back. Despite clear indications that the union did not want Raman to lead Los Angeles, Saggau said it is now aligned with some of Raman's priorities, like expanding unarmed crisis response programs.

Raman has pledged to increase the number of trained crisis responders, behavioral health specialists, medical professionals and outreach workers assigned to every neighborhood. The teams would help alleviate some of the pressure from officers who have to respond to these nonviolent 911 calls.

"Unarmed response to certain 911 calls we think makes total sense. We've actually, as a union, one of the few unions that has supported unarmed responses to mental health calls," he said. Other major cities like San Francisco and San Diego utilize a similar response method to these types of 911 calls. Raman said she also plans to cut down the wait time for non-emergency calls by overhauling the city's call-categorization system.

However, implementing such changes requires money, something that Saggau said will be an early indicator of how much Raman will actually be able to do as mayor:"Your budget will show whether or not those things are accurate.

" He said that despite it being too early to know what the budget will indicate, Raman's approach to policy thus far makes sense:"The approach she's taking thus far of listening, letting data drive decisions, making sure that the systems are going to get looked at, conducting audits. These are all things that we support.

" Saggau added that the union plans to work with Raman before she even takes office:"We campaigned hard for Mayor Bass, but the voters voted; they've made their selection. Now it's our obligation to work with the incoming administration because now it's not campaign time, it's governing time. "