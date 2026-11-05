How will Measure EE reshape Oakland City Hall?

Voters overwhelmingly back charter reform that lets the mayor veto individual line items

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee speaks during a press conference outside of the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, Calif. , on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

with 74% of voters supporting a transformation of Oakland’s government into a “strong mayor” system, as of Wednesday morning. The measure will give the mayor veto power over city policies and administrative oversight over most of the city’s department heads. Crucially, the charter reform gives the mayor power to veto specific line items in the city’s budget, which will give Lee a key role in drafting Oakland’s two-year budget in 2027.

Also read Election results: Oakland voters back ‘strong mayor’ system

Previously, the mayor proposed the budget and the council had ultimate authority over deciding its items. The measure will move City Hall away from the governing model it has operated since 1998, in which the council oversees almost all policy decisions, while the mayor’s authority is largely limited to hiring and firing the police chief and the city administrator responsible for implementing policies.

Proponents of the measure argued that it will reform a government structure widely seen as flawed and inefficient for how it splits responsibilities between the mayor, council and a hired city administrator. Those opposed to the measure argued that it is a potential power grab for the mayor, and pointed to former mayor Sheng Thao as an example of its risk — as she is currently onin June to send the measure to the ballot, will now preside in a structure similar to mayors of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

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However, Lee vowed to “very seldom, if ever,” veto approved legislation in a June interview with Bay Area News Group. The reform will give the city council new authority to give direct orders to city staff members, such as addressing illegal dumping and potholes, which council members have often said they lack the power to resolve when residents bring them forward.

The council will also have the authority to hire an independent budget analyst, who could provide a rebuttal to the mayor’s proposed spending priorities. The mayor’s expanded authority over Oakland’s budget could prove consequential for a city that will decide how to prioritize Janani Ramachandran, who chairs the city’s finance committee on the council and voted against sending Measure EE to the ballot in June, told Bay Area News Group that she expects to continue collaborating with the mayor on drafting the city’s budget and does not anticipate the council to be out of sync with the mayor.

Ramachandran, who was also reelected on Tuesday, added that she believes the council’s unity would override any potential vetoes from the mayor.

“Five votes mean the mayor can veto versus six votes you can’t. I don’t think it makes a difference. ” Kevin Jenkins, who was convincingly reelected Tuesday to his position as council president and supported Measure EE in June, said: “I’m not worried about the line-item veto at all.

” The measure will also codify council positions as full-time jobs, prohibiting council members from seeking outside work — a move Jenkins said he hopes will make the job “more attractive to the best and the brightest of the community. ” With the city still reeling from Thao’s recall, a measure to make the mayor of Oakland more powerful was passed largely due to Lee’s favorability among voters, said Greg McConnell, who was a longtime political consultant in Oakland.

McConnell, who said he believed the city charter needed to be changed in some way from its current form, favored a council-manager style of government where the mayor would sit on the council and the city’s operations were run by a hired city manager.

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“You can’t pass laws based on personalities. ” He echoed fears of who voters could put in the mayor’s office in the future, especially with expanded powers. In an interview on Wednesday following her reelection, Lee said the new system of government ensures more checks and balances than the current one. She reminded skeptics: “What happened with the prior mayor was under the current system.

” Among those checks and balances is the council’s new authority to issue subpoenas. Lee also emphasized that she trusts Oakland voters to put mayors in office who want to work with the council to best serve the city. Lee said that the reform will give her the “authority to make sure the city administrator delivers,” where the current hybrid system led to frequent inefficiencies.

As part of her 100-day plan for the city to start her new term, Lee said she will mount a national search for a new city administrator as Elizabeth “Betsy” Lake is serving on an interim basis. Measure EE will cost between $2 million and $2.6 million in its first year, according to the city auditor.

As evidence of the council’s willingness to collaborate, Lee noted only using her tie-breaking vote once during her time as mayor so far, which was to send Measure EE to the general election ballot.

“Most cities that have this form of government — very few mayors use this veto,” she said. “What it does is incentivize the mayor and council to work together. ”