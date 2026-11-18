Two games remain on the Trojans’ regular-season schedule, which will determine their postseason fate and sense of progress.

It’s looking likely that No. 18 USC won’t make the College Football Playoff in the final year of its 12-team format, and how head coach Lincoln Riley will choose to measure this season’s success remains to be seen.

LOS ANGELES — It’s looking more likely that No. 18 USC won’t make the College Football Playoff in the final year of its 12-team format.

Also read Times of Troy: Once again, Lincoln Riley trots out the same old excuses

“It’s a very fair question,” Riley said on Tuesday. “It’s one that I’ll have no problem answering when we get to the end of this. Right now, we need to make this week a success. ”didn’t dramatically hurt their chances of getting in, but it certainly didn’t help.

The Trojans had no movementLosses to No. 13 Oregon, Wisconsin and No. 8 Indiana could prevent USC from making the playoff field. The Trojans’ best shot is to get in as an at-large selection, but that could be difficult with five teams from a competitive Big Ten Conference ahead of them in the rankings.

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They would have to make a major statement in this weekend’s Senior Day game against Maryland and the regular-season finale game against No. 4 UCLA .

“I think we’ve shown a lot of really, really good progress and also at the same time realized that there’s still certainly some areas for us to improve on,” Riley said. “And the way we’re gonna do that right now is we’re going to focus on getting ready to play Maryland. That’s all we can control, that’s all we can do right now.

” Winning out is still possible, and it’s also realistic that a three-loss team will make the CFP. There has been enough parity in this college football season that seven three-loss teams are in the latest rankings, and four teams with four losses are hanging on at the bottom, too.

Oregon is the closest three-loss team to a top-12 spot . The Ducks are currently on a three-game win streak after beating Northwestern, No. 14 Ohio State and Michigan.

“There’s going to be several teams when we get to the end of this that have three losses that got a really good case for why they should be in the playoffs,” Riley said. “It’s gonna happen. ” Beneath the bracketology and predictions is a group of upperclassman players who are looking to produce as much quality game tape as possible as they look to boost their draft stocks.

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A playoff appearance would help with that, but they’re also taking Riley’s message of immediacy seriously.

“As a team, we just want to finish this season strong,” senior running back Waymond Jordan said, “and we’re going to also put our best foot forward. We still have games left – that’s guaranteed, and we’re gonna go out there with our heart and play for each other and just go out there and do our best and keep getting better.

”College football analysts are currently projecting that USC will play in either the Holiday Bowl at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on Dec. 28 or in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on New Year’s Eve. The Trojans are predicted to face Duke if they land in the Holiday Bowl or Oklahoma, Riley’s former team, if they play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

USC’s rivalry game – and regular-season finale – against UCLA will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and will air on CBS . It’s the first afternoon home kickoff the Trojans have had since their Week Zero victory over San José State.