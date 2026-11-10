How Wellness in the Home Is Making Over Luxury Real Estate

Wellness is transforming luxury real estate, from spa-like amenities to infrastructure, shaping homes around health, longevity, and tranquility.

Spa-like amenities — including salt therapy rooms, biometric monitoring, red-light therapy, cold plunges, saunas, hyperbaric oxygen and recovery rooms — are quickly becoming the Hermès Birkin bags of luxury real estate.

But cutting through the noise is getting tricky as Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook found that wealthy homebuyers are designing their lives — and homes — around longevity, blurring the line between a luxury estate and a privateThese hospitality-style perks are no longer exclusive to branded residences or hotels, and clients are becoming more specific about what they consider a wellnessMoses Hershko, a luxury residential developer specializing in “longevity homes,” told WWD that it’s the buyers who are demanding health and well-being built into the living environment from the outset. Hospital-grade air filtration, advanced water purification, circadian lighting, sleep technology, conscious design, smart climate control, non-toxic materials and biometric monitoring are entering the conversation, alongside spa-like treatments.

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Hershko’s latest project, Coastal Cliffside Longevity Estate, represents his firm’s vision moving forward: a private residence designed for beauty, privacy and architectural presence, as well as health span, recovery and long-term well-being.

“Unlike larger multifamily or branded residential concepts, this is more personal and highly curated. It allows us to integrate longevity systems at the deepest level — air, water, lighting, sleep, recovery, movement, materials, privacy and daily rituals — into one complete living environment,” he said. Realtors say buyers are more informed, sophisticated and more detailed than ever. Continuum Realty president Phil Gutman said today’s buyers are looking for homes that support how they want to live over the long term.

“Buyers want to understand the quality of the water they are drinking, the air they are breathing, and how restorative practices can become part of their everyday routine. There is a greater expectation that wellness should be incorporated into the residence itself and become part of everyday living, rather than something experienced only within designated amenity spaces. ”For some real estate leaders, the wellness trend is on the verge of spiraling out of control.

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Jackie Soffer, chairman and CEO of Miami-based real estate firm Turnberry, believes wellness matters — but that some offerings are overhyped or unnecessarily complicated. She has led Turnberry’s evolution of Aventura Mall and is involved in major developments including SoLé Mia, the 184-acre North Miami community being developed with LeFrak, the four-generation family-owned real estate development and investment company.

Soffer said the focus should be on practical measures such as air filtration and low-VOC paint, while remaining mindful of indoor air quality and potential hazards. Risks also vary by location: radon, for example, is less of a concern in Florida.

“I think some of it is fluff. But some of it’s real, you know? ” she said.

“I think we just do ‘logical wellness. ’ Logical wellness is where we’re gonna be… air filtration… I believe in no-VOC paint. There’s a balance. ” Echoing this, Compass ultra-luxury agent Lee Arrowood recommends caution before checking off amenities from a long list.

“In my experience with luxury buyers, those fundamentals really need to be right. … Some of those more specialized wellness amenities should be flexible enough to add later. The idea of having optionality in a home to add these amenities in a fairly straightforward way is super important. ”New trends are also emerging.

For Hershko’s clients — entrepreneurs, investors, executives, athletes, founders and families — privacy and a reprieve from modern life are central to the appeal of longevity homes.

“They are not only buying square footage or views — they are buying privacy, performance, recovery, energy and peace of mind. For them, the home has become the center of life: where they work, recover, train, host, and protect their family’s well-being. ”For some developers, the most unattainable luxury of all they can offer is peace. In West Palm Beach, Banyan Tree Residences is unveiling South Florida’s first residential meditation dome.

Designed by Yabu Pushelberg in collaboration with the international wellness brand Banyan Tree, residents will be privy to a more-than-500-square-foot dome offering silence and relaxation in the heart of one of the country’s fastest-growing cities. Proximity to a water source is emerging as another focal point for wellness-minded development. Research into “blue space” — the health effects of being near or in water — has linked regular interaction with bodies of water to lower stress and better sleep.

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A project in North Miami is putting the idea into practice at scale. Continuum 12000 Sport & Wellness Residences secured grandfathered submerged-land rights in Biscayne Bay — rights that would be difficult to obtain today — and created the Mermaid Club. The 1.5-acre aquatic extension turns the bay into more than 150,000 square feet of wellness space, with floating pools, over-water yoga, paddle fitness and protected aquatic zones. The concept is daily immersion, not just a waterfront view.

Wellness is a growing focus in real estate and despite the hype, shows no signs of slowing down. The most recent Global Wellness Institute report said wellness real estate was valued at $876 billion in 2025, projecting it will reach $1.8 trillion by 2030. Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2026 Mid-Year Luxury Outlook reported a more modest forecast. The report says wellness real estate has more than doubled in five years and is projected to surpass $1.1 trillion by 2029.

Luxury residences are expected to be built with wellness as a core part of how homes are designed and sold, according to Knight Frank’s the Residence Report 2026/27. Longevity science, biomarker testing and personalized nutrition, in addition to circadian, are becoming integral to luxury living, said Chris Sanderson, cofounder of trend forecasters The Future Laboratory.

“Health is no longer supplementary to the residential proposition, but part of its structural logic,” he said. For now, longevity homes remain largely the preserve of the affluent. Leopoldo Cavalli, CEO of Italian design firm Visionnaire, is among the developers working on the concept, alongside Longevity Suite clinics and architect Luca Dini.

In May, Cavalli said longevity features could add up to 50 percent to the cost of a private villa and 20 percent to the cost of a residential tower home. Cavalli believes everyone deserves clean air and water free of viruses and chemicals. He hopes high-end projects will eventually make such features more accessible.

“These things start at the very apex. Imagine what can happen if it continues to catch on. That is how you move from Formula 1 to the Fiat Panda.

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