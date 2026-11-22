To mark its 225th birthday, The New York Post highlights Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of George Washington's 1776 river crossing, celebrating it as a defining symbol of New York City's history and the Revolutionary War's pivotal Battle of Trenton.

To celebrate our 225th birthday, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. Emanuel Leutze’s 1851 painting, “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” is displayed on the Metropolitan Museum of Art website.

In the dead of night on Dec. 25, 1776, George Washington led a daring mission across the Delaware River to launch a surprise — and successful — attack on the Hessian forces at the Battle of Trenton in New Jersey. Planned in total secrecy, it became one of the Revolutionary War’s defining victories. But it was not without danger.

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Washington’s chief of artillery Henry Knox wrote that the crossing of the icy river from Pennsylvania was fraught “with almost infinite difficulty” — with boats full of horses, artillery and soldiers, many of whom could not swim. The crossing itself was not complete until 3 a.m. But once across, Washington’s troops tore into their enemies, capturing nearly 1,000 prisoners.

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Washington’s audacious river-crossing was immortalized by German-American artist Emanuel Leutze 75 years later in a majestic painting, hanging fittingly in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. It’s an image that couldn’t speak more to the soldiers’ bravery — and perhaps foolhardiness, too — as tiny boats heave with troops and animals and battle their way through almost impassable ice.

As one of the defining moments of not just the country’s and the tristate area’s history, it’s fitting that this painting stands alone as an icon of the city.