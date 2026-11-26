Wanja Mary Sellers reveals how living 1,100 miles apart from husband Fabrizio for 12 years has strengthened their 41-year marriage and eliminated daily conflicts.

Wanja Mary Sellers, a 64-year-old actress, recently hosted a dinner party where a friend attempted to set her up with a single man, unaware that Sellers has been happily married for 41 years. The misunderstanding arose because Sellers and her husband, Fabrizio, have not shared a home for the past 12 years. While Sellers resides in London, Fabrizio lives 1,100 miles away in Italy, yet the couple describes their partnership as closer than ever.

The Origins of a Unique Partnership

Sellers first met Fabrizio when she was 20 and working as a fledgling actress, while he was a 25-year-old aspiring filmmaker. She was cast in one of his films, and the two quickly fell in love. When production wrapped and Fabrizio needed to return to his home in Rome, Sellers did not hesitate to join him. They married when she was 23, establishing a foundation built on mutual support for their creative ambitions.

Also read Bronx Judge Fabrizio Retires Amid Misconduct Allegations

Even in those early years, the couple rarely stayed in the same place for long. Both were frequently traveling for weeks or months at a time for various film projects. Rather than viewing this time apart as a strain on their relationship, they saw it as a necessary part of supporting each other's careers. This early pattern of separation became a normalized aspect of their union, predating any formal agreement or long-term plan.

Living Apart for Family and Personal Growth

The couple lived together for approximately ten months of each year for over two decades, even after welcoming their children. Sellers gave birth to a son when she was 29, followed by two daughters at ages 34 and 40. Despite these family milestones, both continued to travel extensively for work, ensuring that one parent was always present at home. The dynamic of supporting individual careers while maintaining a family unit functioned smoothly for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The significant shift toward separate residences occurred in 2014, when Sellers was 52 years old. Their eldest daughter, then 18, moved to London to pursue an acting career. Soon after, their youngest daughter, who was 12 at the time, applied to and was accepted into a performing arts school in the same city. This sequence of events prompted Sellers to consider a move to London for her own life.

Establishing Separate Homes in London and Rome

Sellers proposed to Fabrizio that she try living in London, making it clear that she did not expect him to join her. Fabrizio was supportive of her decision, encouraging her to go for it. At the time, both assumed this arrangement would be temporary, lasting only through the remainder of their youngest daughter's school years. They did not establish strict rules or schedules for their interactions, trusting that they could adjust the plan if it did not work.

The distance did not hinder the relationship between the parents and their daughters. The youngest daughter remained in London while Fabrizio stayed in Italy, but the family maintained close contact through regular phone calls. Given that London is only a short flight from Rome, geographical separation was viewed as manageable rather than prohibitive. The couple remained confident in their ability to navigate the logistics of their new living situation.

Benefits of Separate Living Arrangements

Sellers found that having her own home in London allowed her to build a social life and pursue hobbies independently. She appreciated running her household according to her preferred timetable. Meanwhile, Fabrizio enjoyed his own routine in Italy, which included waking up early and spending hours cooking. The couple noted that their differing habits, which could have been sources of frustration, became topics of humor rather than conflict when living apart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This separation also helped them avoid the confrontations that often accompany daily cohabitation. When their youngest daughter left for university at 18, Sellers saw no reason to return to Rome. With her mothering duties easing, her social life in London expanded, making the idea of reuniting with Fabrizio less appealing. They continued to meet for major holidays such as birthdays, Christmas, Easter, and their anniversary, while seeing each other spontaneously whenever the mood arose.

Long-Term Success of the Distance Strategy

Twelve years after Sellers first moved to London, the arrangement continues to serve both partners equally well. Communication varies from daily conversations to going weeks without a text message, a level of independence that Sellers finds comfortable. The longest period they have gone without seeing each other is six months, while the longest consecutive time spent together is six weeks.

Sellers suggests that this model of separate living may be beneficial for other couples facing the small frustrations of long-term cohabitation. By maintaining their own spaces and routines, she and Fabrizio have managed to preserve the passion of their reunions and the strength of their bond. Their experience demonstrates that physical distance does not necessarily equate to emotional distance, offering an alternative perspective on maintaining marital bliss in later life.