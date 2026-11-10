How veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen boosts the depleted 49ers' biggest position of need

Keenan Allen will help fortify the San Francisco 49ers' biggest position of need before the NFL's trade deadline.

On “49ers Now,” Kylen Mills, Matt Maiocco and Rod Brooks discuss the looming NFL trade deadline, and why San Francisco remains active in search of trades.

On Tuesday, as the NFL trading deadline neared, the 49ers added another veteran to fill a position of need. , 34, from the Colts for a sixth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The deal is contingent on Allen passing a physical with the 49ers. Allen has appeared in eight games for the Colts this season with four starts.

Also read 49ers Acquire Veteran Wide Receiver Keenan Allen From Colts

He had 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown. He is another reliable possession receiver for quarterback Brock Purdy to find in order to move the chains. The 49ers will become Allen’s fourth different team in the past three seasons. He spent 12 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, the organization that selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Allen signed a one-year, $3.32 million contract with the Colts before this season. The 49ers will owe him approximately half of his $1.3 million base salary for the remainder of the season. Allen joins a 49ers position group that has been plagued by injuries this season, beginning with Ricky Pearsall undergoing season-ending knee surgery in August.

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The 49ers played the past two games without the top three receivers on their depth chart when the season began: Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and Deebo Samuel.on Wednesday after he missed three games due to a hamstring injury. Evans is dealing with Achilles tendinitis and appears likely to miss his third game on Sunday when the 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys. Stribling is targeting a December return from ankle surgery.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson returned to action on Sunday in the 49ers’ 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders after missing five games with a high-ankle sprain. Second-year player Jordan Watkins stepped up on Sunday with the best game of his NFL career. He had four receptions for 86 yards, including his first touchdown catch as a pro. Jacob Cowing has been active as a wide receiver for every game, mainly for his role as a punt returner.

The 49ers added veteran Brandin Cooks during the season. Christian Kirk came off injured reserve two weeks ago but is back on injured reserve with a knee injury. Allen is a fit for the 49ers because he is a low-cost option who should be able to immediately adapt to the 49ers’ system and fit in where he is needed down the stretch of the season.