How UW Has Fared Against Defending National Champs

The college football defending national champion is coming to Husky Stadium next Saturday and the good news is Indiana and the University of Washington will kic

Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. celebrates a sack in 2025 while Max McCree of the UW looks away. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The college football defending national champion is coming to Husky Stadium next Saturday and the good news is Indiana and the University of Washington will kick off at a decent hour.

Rather than subject everyone to the evening November chill of Montlake, which often has been the case for TV purposes, the Huskies will host Big Ten royalty with a more comfortable 12:30 p.m. kickoff. The other encouraging factor approaching this marquee match-up is this will mark the 15th time in its history the UW will take on college football's reigning national titleist -- and the Huskies previously have won three of these meetings.

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Just two years ago, Jedd Fisch's first UW team defeated Michigan 27-17 in Seattle some 10 months after these sides played for the national title in Houston and the Wolverines emerged with a 34-13 victory and championship rings. In 1975, in Don James' first season as the UW coach of what would be a legendary career, he gained a lot of traction by having his Huskies beat USC 8-7 in Seattle, this coming after the Trojans won the national title the season before with a 10-1-1 record.

And in 1963, the Huskies handed USC a 22-7 beating at home the season following a Trojans' national title run and 11-0 finish. Of course, the UW often hasn't had enough firepower to hang with a defending champion, with two glaring examples in particular demonstrating the gap between haves and have-nots. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. In 1948, the Huskies traveled to Notre Dame late in the season to face a team coming off a national championship season and a 9-0 record that consisted of eight blowout wins. The Fighting Irish were nearly as good the second time around by putting a 46-0 beating on the UW and finishing 9-0-1.

In 1921, the UW faced its first defending national champion when it played California in the Bay Area and this was not a memorable outing -- the Golden Bears dished out a 72-3 defeat. Of their 14 previous encounters with the defending champion, the Huskies have faced USC teams in half of those games.

So now the ninth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are headed to town, trying to collect another national title under coach Curt Cignetti, a man with a winning touch. While a UW loss wouldn't be a surprise, an upset win over Cignetti's latest collection of talent would be such a big deal it would make the Huskies' entire season.

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.