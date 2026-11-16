How Utah football weathered its travel chaos with ‘nasty’ cherry drinks and sports science

Utah's trip to Arizona was anything but routine. From tart cherry juice to blood-flow monitors, here's how the Utes managed an odd travel day to get a win at Arizona.

Tucson, Ariz. • Sitting on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday morning, Utah’s players raised a glass — or, more accurately, a plastic bottle — and toasted Cheribundi juice before departing for Tucson, Arizona.

It’s rare for a college football team to leave on the morning of a game. But those were the circumstances the Utes faced after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights on Friday. That left Utah in limbo. Despite a game-time change and multiple flight delays, the Utes still looked plenty prepared and energized during their 40-39 win over Arizona Saturday night in Tucson.

Also read Utah Edges Arizona in Thriller to Extend FBS-Winning Streak to 16

“You’re just trying to get all the information that you can get and contingency plans,” Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said after the Utes’ wacky 40-39 win over Arizona late Saturday night. “Our flight crew, with their availability, they timed out. ” That only added to the day’s headaches. On Friday, at approximately 1:54 p.m. MST, the FAA grounded all flights.

At that moment, the Utes were in the middle of boarding their flight to Arizona. Within the next few hours, the team returned back to its facility, weighing its options. A 12-hour bus ride from Salt Lake City to Tucson was never seriously considered.

And when it became clear that there wouldn’t be a flight crew available even after the ground stop was lifted Friday night, Scalley opted to send his players home to sleep in their own beds and reconvene in the morning. The Big 12 helped things out, too, moving kickoff from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MST.

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“I didn’t want our guys to not have a great night of sleep,” Scalley said. “So we made the decision to send them home, got them to the facility early to feed, to hydrate. Our staff did an amazing job. ” There were a few things Utah specifically focused on with the same-day travel ahead of what would turn out to be a rerun of Pac-12 After Dark.

“Blood flow, so circulation, and then dehydration,” Scalley said. That brings us back to the Cheribundi juice. Cheribundi produces cherry juice drinks that, according to the company’s website, are designed to support muscle recovery and reduce inflammation. So Utah’s players raising a toast was indeed for scientific and nutritional purposes.

But it wasn’t exactly the tastiest drink in the world.

“We did a little cheers,” Dampier said, recalling the drink with a slight grimace. “We were definitely prepared, though. “It was so bad. ” Nor was it Scalley’s idea.

“Are you kidding me? Have you seen me? ” Utah’s head coach said.

“Have you seen me eat? 10-piece chicken nugget with sweet-and-sour sauce. I’m not a healthy eater. ” That’s why Anna Cruse, Utah’s assistant athletics director for applied health and performance science, earned major kudos on Saturday. The cherry-tart drink toast was her doing.

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She also helped Utah’s players monitor their blood flow with special devices on their ankles.

“It’s called Firefly,” Scalley said. “They just help circulate the blood, and it’s like a stem machine essentially. ” Those steps — and more — helped the Utes look more than prepared for their late-night, back-and-forth thriller against the Wildcats. Dampier had another Heisman-worthy night, accounting for four total touchdowns, 204 passing yards and 100 more on the ground.

His best moment of the night? A 70-yard touchdown pass to Creed Whittemore that turned the tide in Utah’s favor. Whittemore finished with five receptions, 92 yards and that game-winning touchdown. The receiver compared the whole experience to his high school days.

“Taking it back to the Friday night lights,” Whittemore said. “My dad’s a high school coach, so he texted me saying, ‘Nothing different, it’s just like getting on the bus and going down to play a high school game. ’ “It was honestly kind of fun to fly down here and not have to wait around at night. ” He also thought it was nice to sleep in his own bed.

“Some of those hotel pillows are crazy, so I got great sleep,” Whittemore said. So maybe the ground stop wasn’t all that bad after all. It certainly didn’t seem that way as Saturday turned into Sunday, but Utah will hope not to test its luck like that ever again.

“Our culture is no excuses,” Dampier said. “We live by it. That was the mindset when we came out here. ”