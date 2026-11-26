States across the U.S. are preparing for severe weather around the Thanksgiving holiday.

As severe weather interrupts Thanksgiving travel and brings heavy rain, snow and flooding to parts of the U.S. this week, local leaders around the country are preparing emergency resources to mitigate the damage.

On the West Coast, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency in September in anticipation of what experts are calling a "Super El Niño.

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" On Wednesday, parts of the state were already seeing record-high tides and flooding. Evacuation warnings and orders had been issued for Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Ventura, and Humboldt counties. In an email to Newsweek Wednesday, a spokesperson for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said the state had been taking proactive steps in preparation for the storm this week.