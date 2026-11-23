The Merkury, a Steregushchiy-class corvette, was only handed over to the Russian Navy in 2023.

Ukraine was responsible for a dramatic drone attack which sunk a Russian warship docked in Libya in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

Initial reports on Sunday indicated the Merkury, a Russian corvette, was targeted by sea drones while refueling and bringing on board fresh supplies at a naval base in Benghazi, northern Libya. Libyan authorities in control of the area around Benghazi said an explosion had rocked an unspecified Russian vessel anchored at the port, likely after a drone attack. The ship was en route back to Russia, according to officials from Libya's eastern government, which is aligned with Moscow.

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Ukraine used seven domestically-made naval drones to strike the Merkury, Zelensky said in a social media statement on Monday. Kyiv also destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter and a Russian cargo vessel, the Ukrainian leader said. Kyiv said the ship, named as the MV Angara, was transporting weapons. The United Nations' support delegation in Libya had expressed its "grave concern" about the incidents and called for an "immediate, independent, and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account.

" The Merkury is a Steregushchiy-class corvette, which has only been in service with the Russian Navy since 2023 and cost an estimated $200million. These corvettes are small warships, designed to track down submarines and other vessels and host a Ka-27 helicopter. Benghazi sits more than 1,000 miles from the frontlines cutting through southern Ukraine. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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Ukraine was responsible for a dramatic drone attack which sunk a Russian warship docked in Libya in the early hours of Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday. , a Russian corvette, was targeted by sea drones while refueling and bringing on board fresh supplies at a naval base in Benghazi, northern Libya.

Libyan authorities in control of the area around Benghazi said an explosion had rocked an unspecified Russian vessel anchored at the port, likely after a drone attack. The ship was en route back to Russia, according to officials from Libya's eastern government, which is aligned with Moscow. Kyiv also destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter and a Russian cargo vessel, the Ukrainian leader said.

Kyiv said the ship, named as theexpressed its"grave concern" about the incidents and called for an"immediate, independent, and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account.

"-class corvette, which has only been in service with the Russian Navy since 2023 and cost an estimated $200million. These corvettes are small warships, designed to track down submarines and other vessels and host a Ka-27 helicopter.