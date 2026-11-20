Deep divisions remain between countries at the COP31 climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey as the talks grind into what is supposed to be their final day.

Deep divisions remain between countries at the COP31 climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, as the talks grind into what is supposed to be their final day.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries — not including the United States, which pulled out of the multi-national effort to tackle climate change — have spent the past two weeks trying to hash out an agreement on how to address the barreling climate crisis. But any chance of a strong outcome seems to be slipping away as disagreements reach fever pitch. The annual UN-led climate conference comes at a critical time for the planet.

Also read US State and Business Leaders Fill Void at COP31 in Antalya

A stark UN report published earlier this month confirmed the world will fail to meet its target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Instead, temperatures are expected to reach at least 2.8 degrees, based on current policies. That would spell catastrophe. The planet is currently at around 1.4 degrees of warming and already the impacts have been devastating, from catastrophic flooding in Nepal to deadly heat in Europe.

People cross the Trishuli River on a suspension bridge after the original bridge was swept away by floods in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on November 14. Yet, COP31 — believed to be the highest-attended COP yet —has been mired in conflict between those pushing for ambitious action and those wanting to water down commitments. In many ways, it has been like “Groundhog Day,” with the same sticking points as have been seen year after year.

The most contentious boils down to two words: fossil fuels. At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries agreed to an unprecedented call to “transition away from fossil fuels. ” Since then, this has neither been repeated nor built upon, with oil-producing nations balking at any reference to the driving force of the climate crisis.

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⛅ Get CNN Weather in your inbox The first draft of the COP31 “cover decision” — which sets out the overarching agreement from the conference — was published Monday and called for “the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. ” By Thursday, after days of wrangling, all mention of fossil fuels had been stripped out. This echoes what happened last year at COP30 where references to fossil fuels were stripped from the final agreement.

The reaction of environmental groups at COP31 was furious.

“You cannot solve a fossil fuel crisis by pretending we don’t need to phase out fossil fuels,” said Harjeet Singh, COP negotiations veteran and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation. Mohamed Adow, director of the energy think tank Power Shift Africa said COP31 risks being a “ghost COP” as it’s “muzzled on the most important threat causing the climate crisis. ” Finance is another perennial sticking point.

Poorer, climate-vulnerable countries have long called for more money to help them cope with climate disasters they disproportionately face and yet did little to cause. Reference to a $120 billion funding target to help developing countries adapt to climate change appeared in the first draft of the agreement but was dropped from Thursday’s version.

“Rich countries are offering crumbs,” Adow said. Related article A man looks at the remains in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 7, 2026. Rich nations are handing Nepal a climate crisis bill it can’t afford 5 min read A pledge on electrification could end up being COP’s main outcome.

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COP31’s Turkish presidency has strongly pushed a “35 by 35” target to increase global electrification to 35% by 2035, up from the current level of 23%. This means measures like swapping gas-powered cars for EVs and fossil fuel-powered furnaces for heat pumps. The 35 by 35 proposal is in the new draft agreement, but it does not explicitly state the electricity must come from renewable energy, something many have pushed for.

“Electrification without a clear commitment to the transition away from fossil fuels sends an incomplete signal,” said Gustavo Pinheiro, a senior associate at the climate change think tank E3G. The draft also recognizes the “overshoot” of the 1.5 degree global warming limit and “affirms the resolve” to “limit both the magnitude and duration of any temperature overshoot. ” Negotiations will continue Friday and potentially into the weekend if COP31 runs overtime, which these talks often do.

Decisions are made through consensus, meaning just one country is able to block action, which can make the final wrangling exceptionally fraught. In a sign of trouble for this consensus-based process, Panama made the unusual move of sending a letter to the COP31 presidency Thursday saying it will formally object to any decision that does not meet several criteria.

These include a cap on oil production, something that would never be accepted by oil-producing states, especially as Russia, China and the US just announced a joint plan to boost oil production and supply. COP31 negotiating president Chris Bowen has defended the progress being made in Antalya.

“What we’re doing is finding the most ambitious outcome that consensus will allow,” he said in a press conference on Thursday. But as the talks enter their final stages the mood among many is dark.

“We are on the brink of an outrageous and utterly embarrassing lack of leadership by the COP31 presidencies,” said Andreas Sieber, head of political strategy at 350.org, an environmental nonprofit.